'I think it's causing a pretty major backlash': Speaker Vos reflects on fighting COVID mandates in 2021

By Anthony DaBruzzi
spectrumnews1.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Getting legislation across the finish line was tough at times this year. Not just because of political differences, but a looming pandemic too. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for a one-on-one conversation, which you can watch above, about...

Urban Milwaukee

Vos Has Dreadful Record on COVID-19

The headlines are alarming: “”Americans feel virus whiplash” (Washington Post), “Omicron’s Spread Certain …” (NYT), “Wisconsin reports highest one-day death count since January” (MJS) and “Rural Wisconsin hospitals ‘burning on the inside’ with COVID-19 surge” (Wisconsin State Journal). The consequences are horrifying: U.S. COVID-19 cases are over 50 million, approaching 950,000 in Wisconsin; U.S. deaths are past 800,000 including nearly 9,800 in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin State
bridgemi.com

Dana Nessel: I’ll fight for Biden vaccine mandate in court

LANSING – President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is racing toward the U.S. Supreme Court, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel may get involved in the fight. In a Monday year-end roundtable interview, the first-term Democrat backed the controversial mandate, which could impact at least 2 million Michigan workers by making large employers require vaccinations or weekly testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

All But 4 Massachusetts House Members Have Followed COVID Vaccine Mandate, House Speaker Says

BOSTON (CBS) — As the Massachusetts House of Representatives return to in-person work at the State House in Boston, not everybody is in line with the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The office of House Speaker Ron Mariano says all but four members of the House have provided proof of vaccination or have requested a religious or medical accommodation. “Members who are not in compliance are required to continue working remotely, including participating in session, until they are in compliance,” Mariano’s office told WBZ-TV. Employees who fail to get vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption will face a range of actions — from up to five days of unpaid leave if they are in violation of the policy on Dec. 13, to up to an additional 10 days of unpaid leave, indefinite unpaid leave or other disciplinary actions if they remain in violation of the policy. As of Monday, House members and staff are “required to be available and able to work in person” at the State House. This comes just about one month after the hallways were completely empty and offices locked up, as lawmakers continued to work from home.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Robin Vos
Washington Times

The 'Normals' are winning in their fight against Biden's COVID-19 mandates

There are signs that corrupt politicians and their attendant bureaucracy using COVID-19 to gain complete control of our lives is hitting a wall. Acceptance of anti-science and bizarre edicts are being challenged and rejected by thoughtful and fed-up Americans across the country. As of now, almost every arbitrary vaccine mandate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Denver Post

Guest commentary: Joe Biden may not realize it— but Joe Manchin is saving his presidency

Rarely in Washington do you see the mettle that Sen. Joe Manchin put on display recently. By refusing to vote for the current iteration of the Build Back Better bill (BBB), the White House’s “transformative” social spending and climate change bill, the West Virginia Democrat put a key portion of President Biden’s legislative agenda on ice. But in all the fuss about the merits of the underlying legislation—and Manchin supports several of the provisions in it—we’re losing the most important element of the story: Manchin has bravely spotlighted exactly what’s wrong with Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell changes his tune about the Jan. 6 investigation

Shortly before members of Congress left Capitol Hill for their holiday break, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked what he hoped to learn from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. I assumed he'd dismiss the bipartisan panel and its relevance. But he didn't. "I read the reports every...
CONGRESS & COURTS

