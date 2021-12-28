ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond history revealed: Bible, coins, other artifacts found inside 1887 time capsule buried at former Lee Monument

By Sabrina Shutters, Tyler Thrasher, Nicole McMullin
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DFIC_0dXkrl0D00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Historic documents, a Bible, books, coins and ammunition from the Civil War were found inside the elusive and mysterious 1887 time capsule that was found Monday on the site where Richmond’s Robert E, Lee Monument once stood . Experts opened the 36-pound copper box this afternoon as Virginians and history buffs everywhere watched while its contents were revealed live online.

A team of conservators began the process of opening the box prior to Tuesday’s live event held at the Virginia Department of Historic Resources lab in Richmond. After an initial attempt at opening the time capsule following its recovery, it was quickly closed because of water condensation, according to State Archaeological Conservator Kate Ridgway. She said that blotter paper and silica gel were then used to keep the historic artifacts dry.

Although the container was partially opened on Monday, the top of the box was left intact in order to open the final piece today – more than 130 years after the time capsule was buried.

Conservators started removing the lid around 1 p.m. and the last item was removed from the time capsule around 2:45 p.m. Ridgway said the box contained the artifacts they expected to see based on historical records. The time capsule contained a variety of items including:

  • “Harpers Weekly” from April 1865. The paper already had wear and tear before it was put into the box
  • Buttons
  • Constitution of the Lee camp (where veterans stayed)
  • A photo
  • Five or six minie balls used in muskets
  • Confederate money in an envelope
  • Twelve copper coins
  • A copy of the Richmond Dispatch newspaper and other newspapers
  • Several books including a Richmond directory
  • Small Bible with an impression of a coin on its cover
  • Wood-carved Masonic symbol and flag
  • Badges from the Army of Northern Virginia
  • Reports of Chamber of Commerce, Richmond, 1886 and 1887 (two volumes)
  • Several rubber bands
  • Commemorative ribbon from the day the monument’s cornerstone was laid with Lee on it
  • Book titled “The Immigrant’s Friend” published by Manning C. Staples and Company, 1104 1/2 Main St.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdCfb_0dXkrl0D00
    Staff from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources prepare to open the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • A first look inside the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDkL5_0dXkrl0D00
    Staff from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources get one of their first looks inside the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukhKO_0dXkrl0D00
    An item recovered from the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fv7eR_0dXkrl0D00
    An item recovered from the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nz1D_0dXkrl0D00
    Removing the plastic from the time capsule before it was opened. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gdi5e_0dXkrl0D00
    Removing the top of the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mxwux_0dXkrl0D00
    A view inside the opened time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)

Ridgway said that after the time capsule was retrieved yesterday , it was photographed and a portable X-ray machine was used to confirm that the box is copper. A bomb squad also evaluated the box to make sure that there was no live ammunition inside.

Historic records approximate that the time capsule was buried in October 1887. Earlier this month Gov. Ralph Northam noted that based on Library of Virginia records, 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects for the capsule. A “Richmond Magazine” article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that were thought to be inside.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qa3nk_0dXkrl0D00
    List of items contributed to the 1887 time capsule. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGX1b_0dXkrl0D00
    More items contributed to the 1887 time capsule. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

The copper time capsule was located Monday beneath the statue’s pedestal on the site where the Robert E, Lee statue once stood. Construction crews removing the pedestal from Monument Avenue were successful this time after a previous effort to locate the vessel failed after hours of digging at the site.

A lead box was found at the site earlier this year and opened last week with the expectation that it was the 1887 time capsule from historic reports. After its contents were revealed, it was determined to be a second “time capsule” placed inside the pedestal by people who worked on the construction project. The box contained three books, an envelope and a coin. One of the books is an 1875 almanac and another appeared to be an 1889 novel titled “The Huguenot Lovers.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kFLj_0dXkrl0D00
    Book removed from the time capsule with a coin stuck to its cover. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OkIP_0dXkrl0D00
    State Archaeological Conservator Kate Ridgway used a rotating tool to open a side of the box. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HE879_0dXkrl0D00
    Book titled “The Immigrant’s Friend” was retrieved from the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOiDW_0dXkrl0D00
    An item being removed from the time capsule after one of the sides was partially removed. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qb8Zs_0dXkrl0D00
    A book and other papers recovered from the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2CFo_0dXkrl0D00
    State Archaeological Conservator Kate Ridgway works with items recovered from the time capsule. (Photo Will McCue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zldr0_0dXkrl0D00
    Items removed from the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fIkc_0dXkrl0D00
    Item removed from the time capsule (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeEKd_0dXkrl0D00
    Book removed from the time capsule (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SePWl_0dXkrl0D00
    A wood-carved flag was retrieved from the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXpln_0dXkrl0D00
    A paper item that was in the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVNhd_0dXkrl0D00
    A newspaper that was in the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqAim_0dXkrl0D00
    The last item removed from the time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbGtH_0dXkrl0D00
    A look at the empty time capsule. (Screengrab from 8News livestream)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

12/27/2021: After last week’s false alarm, 1887 time capsule unearthed after months-long search

12/27/2021: Historic 1887 time capsule found at the former Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond

12/24/21: One down, but search for another capsule continues at site of Lee Monument

12/22/21: What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in the Robert E. Lee Monument

12/21/21: Time capsule from Richmond’s Robert E. Lee Monument opened; books, envelope & coin inside

12/17/21: Northam announces historic time capsule may have been found in Lee pedestal

9/8/21: PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee statue comes down from Richmond’s Monument Avenue after 131 years

9/7/21: PHOTOS: Scenes from the Robert E. Lee statue on the eve of its removal in Richmond

9/7/21: Black ballerina photo, vaccine card, poem and other artifacts to replace existing Lee monument time capsule

9/7/21: Locals, travelers get last-minute photos, reflection before Robert E. Lee statue comes down

9/6/21: Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue to come down

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

