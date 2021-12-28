ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville cancellations and closings due to COVID

By WKRN Web Staff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHlqs_0dXkrgaa00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the omicron variant causes COVID-19 cases to spike, many local businesses are closing out of caution, shortening hours, or working with smaller staff numbers.

Some will re-open for New Year’s Eve, while others are canceling New Year’s events.

If you own a business and want to add your name to this list, email us at news@wkrn.com .

  • Anzie Blue
    • Closed for the week. Will re-open January 7th at 8am.
    • You can get cheese & charcuterie for pick-up on December 30. Order online at anzieblue.com .
  • The Basement East
    • Shows for The Emo Band are cancelled.
  • Bearded Iris Brewing
    • Both taprooms closed through 12/29.
  • Diskin Cider
    • The tasting room is closed from 12/30 – 1/2 to give their staff time to get tested after holiday travel and any potential exposure.
  • EXIT/IN
    • The Protomen NYE show is rescheduled to April 9th.
    • The Left Can Dance on 12/30 is canceled.
    • All tickets purchased for NYE will be honored in April. You can request a refund for 12/31 by point of purchase if needed until January 6th. All tickets for 12/30 will be refunded at point of purchase.
  • Souther Grist Brewing Company
    • Both taprooms are closed through 12/29.
    • Check for updates on the schedule on Wednesday, Dec 29th.
  • Two Ten Jack
    • Closed for the night of 12/28.
  • Vandyke Bed and Beverage
    • Oysters & Champagne New Year’s Eve Pre-game (Dec 31 from 7-9pm) is canceled.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Oysters#Champagne#Cheese#Omicron#Anzieblue Com#Nye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy