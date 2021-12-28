Nashville cancellations and closings due to COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the omicron variant causes COVID-19 cases to spike, many local businesses are closing out of caution, shortening hours, or working with smaller staff numbers.

Some will re-open for New Year’s Eve, while others are canceling New Year’s events.

If you own a business and want to add your name to this list, email us at news@wkrn.com .

Anzie Blue Closed for the week. Will re-open January 7th at 8am. You can get cheese & charcuterie for pick-up on December 30. Order online at anzieblue.com .



The Basement East Shows for The Emo Band are cancelled.



Bearded Iris Brewing Both taprooms closed through 12/29.



Diskin Cider The tasting room is closed from 12/30 – 1/2 to give their staff time to get tested after holiday travel and any potential exposure.



EXIT/IN The Protomen NYE show is rescheduled to April 9th. The Left Can Dance on 12/30 is canceled. All tickets purchased for NYE will be honored in April. You can request a refund for 12/31 by point of purchase if needed until January 6th. All tickets for 12/30 will be refunded at point of purchase.



Souther Grist Brewing Company Both taprooms are closed through 12/29. Check for updates on the schedule on Wednesday, Dec 29th.



Two Ten Jack Closed for the night of 12/28.



Vandyke Bed and Beverage Oysters & Champagne New Year’s Eve Pre-game (Dec 31 from 7-9pm) is canceled.



