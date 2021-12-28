ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

An imprint of E.O. Wilson’s rear end is preserved for ‘posteriority’ in Birmingham’s airport

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS 42
CBS 42
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxFeI_0dXkrfhr00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Famed biologist and public intellectual E.O. Wilson, a Birmingham native, died on Sunday, and in the days following his passing, another notable Alabama scientist, UAB space archaeologist Sarah Parcak, is remembering Wilson as “charming, supportive, kind and funny.”

It isn’t those kind words, though, that have Parcak’s significant Twitter following pondering Wilson’s rear end: It’s the story of the “butt prints.”

Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92

“Our rear ends are preserved for posteriority (!) side by side at the Birmingham International Airport,” Parcak explained on the social media site. “Here’s the story.”

Aside from her world-renowned scientific work, Parcak is also known for her sometimes controversial presence on Twitter , where she has nearly 80,000 followers.

“I got an email years ago (our son was a year old I think) from artist Jan Jander, telling me about the project,” Parcak tweeted. “Essentially, he was tapping 16 ‘famous’ Alabamians to give their butt prints in cement seats that would be installed at the airport. It…was not a spam request.”

Parcak agreed to the request, as did Alabamians including Wilson, author John Green, singer Taylor Hicks, and even the “Fifth Little Girl,” Sarah Collins Rudolph, who survived the racial terror bombing of Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.

The artist who created the “benchscapes,” Jan Jander, even allowed Parcak to choose who would share her particular bench.

“My goodness! A serious choice,” Parcak said on Twitter. “Frank Stitt? John Green? Taylor Hicks? Nope… I had to pick EO Wilson, the other scientist.”

In the end, Parcak and the other Alabamians, including Wilson, sat on cement to produce the finished works of art, which are still located in the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport’s arrivals section.

“I’d met Prof. Wilson a few times, and we always had a lovely chat,” Parcak said. “I’ve been told my seat is comfortable. Read into that what you will. RIP wonderful human.”

Below is the full list of Alabamians who participated in the “benchscapes” project.

  • Daniel Alarcon
  • John Green
  • Bobby Allison
  • Shelby Lynne
  • Taylor Hicks
  • Homer Hickam
  • Alan Hunter
  • John Mitchell, Jr.
  • Frank Fleming
  • Frank Stitt
  • Sarah Parcak
  • Edward O. Wilson
  • Bryan Kirkland
  • Vonetta Flowers
  • Sarah Collins Rudolph
  • Warren St. John
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Hamster bites teen inside south Alabama movie theater, family says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family says a teenager was bitten by a hamster while watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at a movie theater in Mobile. According to the teenager’s mother, Dana Whitton, the teen and his friends went to see the 6 p.m. showing of the movie at AMC Mobile 16 on Shillinger Road […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

The Birmingham roots of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Christmas classic written in Birmingham has been making the Yuletide gay for over seven decades. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” was written — and rewritten — in the Magic City by Hugh Martin, a Birmingham native who became world-renowned for his theater and film compositions. According to his autobiography, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Taylor Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear End#Wiat#Uab#Alabamians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
CBS 42

Judge orders Alabama prison system to boost staff by 2025

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge who ruled mental health care in Alabama prisons was “horrendously inadequate” has ordered the state to make multiple changes and gave the state a 2025 deadline to boost the number of correctional officers. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Monday issued a sometimes scathing 600-page opinion that often […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy