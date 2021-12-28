Students defeat The Grinch

Roosevelt Elementary students spent the day solving math problems that would lead to the lock combination and open the door to gifts stolen by the Grinch.

POINT PLEASANT — It was days before Christmas break and students at Roosevelt Elementary School were faced with an unusual situation — the Grinch was present and up to no good and had a challenge for the children.

While Santa Claus had brought gifts to school for all of the students, the Grinch had made an appearance and quickly stole the presents, hiding them in a room with the only key locked away in a box covered in locks.

Walking into the school library, the kids were greeted with the challenge, “’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the school, not a creature was stirring, not even a mule. For the Grinch above Whoville had come down below and had stolen every present, stocking, tree and bow. He locked them up tightly, only he has the keys but if you crack every puzzle, you can set the gifts free. You must work together for you don’t have much time, it’s going to take teamwork to solve this Christmas-y crime.”

Students from kindergarten to sixth grade had to work together to not only solve the clues, but to solve six math problems which led to the lock combinations on the lock box.

Students from kindergarten to first grade also challenged the Grinch to “the Grinch says,” keeping him distracted while their classmates worked to solve the clues and unlock the key.

The day, which was considered an escape room activity, was filled with exclamations of excitement and looks of determination as the students worked to beat the green thief, some even working to help grow the character’s heart and change his unkind ways.

Principal Jonathan Hersman said these types of activities help the students get excited to learn.

“These activities are good because they increase student engagement,” Hersman said. “When you do these type of activities in school, kids are more likely to want to have fun, but in the fun they’re actually learning some math concepts. That’s why it’s important to do these kind of fun, little activities in school.”

Hersman has been doing several activities that challenge the students in a fun and engaging way, while teaching or practicing skills. He said the school has been focused on incorporating reading and math in more activities like the escape room.

“[The students] love this kind of stuff, especially today with the escape room,” Hersman said. “They love to interact and when they do that they’re learning in the process, so it just makes a better, more fun environment to learn.”

Hersman expressed his appreciation to the teachers and parents who help make learning fun and the activity-based events possible.

