Tamaqua, PA

Man injured in Tamaqua shooting, police investigate

By Vivian Muniz
 18 hours ago

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are conducting an investigation into an early morning shooting that left one injured.

According to the Tamaqua Police Department, a shooting took place early Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Broad Street.

Investigators say once officers arrived on the scene a male was found shot. The victim was transported to Leigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital for non-life-threatening treatment.

The investigation is ongoing we will update you with the latest as it is released.

