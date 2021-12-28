Man injured in Tamaqua shooting, police investigate
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are conducting an investigation into an early morning shooting that left one injured.
According to the Tamaqua Police Department, a shooting took place early Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Broad Street.
Investigators say once officers arrived on the scene a male was found shot. The victim was transported to Leigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital for non-life-threatening treatment.
The investigation is ongoing we will update you with the latest as it is released.
