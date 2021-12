Affirmation and support from your parents and immediate family can mean the world to any person but for the LGBTQ community, it can be matter of life and death. According to The Trevor Project, 42% of LGBTQ young people 'seriously considered' suicide this past year, with a majority of them being transgender and nonbinary. It's no secret that many parents refuse to accept or embrace their children's true identity. For many, it means not having their parents by your side during their wedding day. A Facebook group is now willing to provide you with families that can stand in for your loved ones on your special day. It started out as a small Facebook group but more and more allies are signing up, creating a large network of people who can stand in for you. Daniel Blevins posted a video on TikTok letting LGBTQ couples know that there was a whole community out there to help them, reported USA Today.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO