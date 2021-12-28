ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Oprah Is Probably A Fan Of Noodles & Company's Truff Mac

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list is pretty much the Bible of gift giving. If the item is on Oprah's list, chances are your friends and family are going to love receiving it. That's why when we saw she included TRUFF's white truffle infused hot sauce on her 2019 list, and TRUFF's...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Oprah Winfrey’s Christmas Tree Has 3,000+ Lights on It

Oprah Winfrey doesn’t hold back when it comes to holiday décor. The 67-year-old media mogul just shared a glimpse of her festive decorations, which include two massive Christmas trees. Oprah kicked things off by sharing a video on Instagram, featuring a man decorating one of the outdoor firs.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

'Real Chefs' Never Do This, According To Alton Brown

Prior to his own explosive success on Food Network, the man behind "Good Eats" didn't enjoy watching cooking shows, and actually perceived them to be dull. Alton Brown told The Bitter Southerner that as someone who created TV commercials in the 1990s, food content at the time didn't fascinate him in the least, because it didn't teach him anything significant and failed to entertain him. He said, "...I didn't even learn a technique. To learn means to really understand. You never got those out of those shows."
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Oprah Threw The Most Stunning Party to Meet BFF Gayle King's First Grandchild

Oprah Winfrey never messes around when throwing a party, but she went over the top to welcome BFF Gayle King’s first grandchild, Luca, to her house. King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, arrived to great fanfare with a rousing rendition of The Lion King‘s “Circle of Life” — and it was the sweetest welcome ever. Luca, who is now three months old, wasn’t sure what to make of the rousing festivities for his arrival, but Oprah, boyfriend Stedman Graham and their loved ones gathered in his honor. The video, shared by the media mogul, shows the front doorway...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stedman Graham
Person
Oprah
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is Al Roker's Favorite Keto Breakfast

Al Roker is one of the many devout followers of the trendy ketogenic diet, and he regularly shares his favorite keto-friendly recipes with the "Today" audience as well as his 833,000 Instagram followers. He even managed to make low-carb bread made with psyllium husk powder look good (via People). The famous weatherman and anchor started following the diet in September of 2019, and lost approximately 40 pounds while doing so (via Men's Health).
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Gifts Under $50

If you want to shop Oprah's Favorite Things and don't want to break the bank, don't worry, there are a ton of awesome gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself that are priced under $50 -- with some perfect to give as gifts! The media mogul and Oprah Daily released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Truff Mac#Noodles Company#Per Oprah Daily#The Oprah Magazine#Noodle Company#Wisconsin Mac Cheese#Co Founder#Co Ceo
Mashed

What Martha Stewart Does With Her Leftover Candy Canes

If you're at all into cooking and entertaining, chances are you're familiar with Martha Stewart, an OG food celebrity and hostessing expert whose career-sharing recipes, lifestyle tips, and "good [things]" (via AZ Quotes) launched in 1990, when Stewart was 49-years-old and recently divorced, with the publication of the first issue of her long-running magazine Martha Stewart Living (via her official website). Ever since then, she's been holding forth on how to make sophisticated but approachable food, advising on which kitchen items to keep on hand in the pantry or freezer, and hosting series ranging from PBS's "Martha Stewart's Cooking School" (via PBS) to "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" with unlikely co-host Snoop Dogg.
RECIPES
Page Six

Oprah meets Gayle King’s grandson for the first time

Oprah Winfrey finally met her BFF Gayle King’s first grandchild and celebrated with some tunes from “The Lion King.”. Winfrey, her longtime partner Stedman Graham and other pals were seen pulling out all the stops to meet 3-month-old baby Luca in an adorable video posted to her Instagram on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Says This Is The Absolute Worst Food

Gordon Ramsay is a chef who has a lot to say about anything related to food. As per Pop Sugar, there are a few culinary trends that the chef can't bring himself to accept — like foam, for example. "The latest one I had, I was in Saint Paul, and someone gave me a bone marrow foam. Now when I think about having bone marrow, I don't think about it as a foam," Ramsay said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The School Of Chocolate Pastry That Surprised Amaury Guichon - Exclusive

"School of Chocolate" star Amaury Guichon genuinely likes all of his students. "Off-camera, they did exchange recipes and help each other out based on what they knew, which made me so happy," he revealed to Mashed in an exclusive interview. The world-famous pastry chef and chocolatier does not doubt that all of his eight contestants had the talent necessary to triumph, even when they failed. "I think they all had great ideas," he reflected. "When you see them not succeed, I think it's because of the time constraints, and not for a lack of ... skills."
RECIPES
Mashed

This Disgusting Fast Food Fryer Has TikTok Refusing To Eat Out Again

There's something oddly tantalizing about fried food. Sure, you know that the batter-dipped, flash-fried hunk of fish or chicken isn't exactly screaming "superfood," but you'd be wrong in saying that it doesn't taste pretty darn good. It seems that mankind's inherent obsession with frying anything we can get our hands on has been flowing through bloodlines for centuries, from the ancient Egyptians and Romans frying foods in animal fats (via Gambero Rosso) to state fair food trucks offering up deep-fried Oreos and peanut butter cups to gnaw on in between getting whipped around on a Tilt-A-Whirl (via Thrillist). It may be unhealthy, but it's a cultural tradition.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Aldi Fans Are Psyched To Grab Its Returning Toasted Ravioli

When you're in the mood for Italian food — specifically pasta — you have a lot of choices. There are more than 50 different types of pasta, not even including all of the size varieties (via Insider). Maybe you like a classic plate of spaghetti and meatballs, twirling the long noodles around your fork. Maybe you prefer a hefty slice of lasagna, with its layers of pasta and ricotta cheese. Maybe you're into fettuccine Alfredo, smothered in creamy sauce. Or maybe, you're a fan of ravioli.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Trisha Yearwood Uses In Her Loaded Pizza

Famous country singer Trisha Yearwood is familiar with being in the spotlight. Not only has she had an impressive and successful career as a singer, she's also become a food personality with her own TV cooking show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," where she shows off her specialties and knowledge of cooking southern food. The first season launched in 2012 and it's now in its 17th season, according to the Food Network.
RECIPES
Mashed

Sonic Has Good News For Fans Of Its Classic Patty Melt

Earlier this year, Sonic upgraded its cheeseburger lineup, and looking back, one of the highlights came in August with the introduction of a cheesy new menu Item: The Grilled Cheese Burger, which combined two classics in one sandwich. Starting at $2.49 and up (depending on the toppings added), it was little more than a snack for some, particularly those who view any burger that weighs less than quarter-pound as a mere "slider." For those looking for something bigger — say, a classic patty melt — the Sonic Grilled Cheese Burger came close, but didn't quite get there.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Truffles Don't Taste Like Truffle Oil

If you've ever wondered how your neighborhood bar can afford to have truffle fries on their menu, the short answer is they can't. Well, they can't afford real truffles, but they can afford to sprinkle truffle oil on there. Truffles are difficult to source and come at a high price...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

21% Of People Think Ina Garten Can't Cook, According To A Recent Poll

Ina Garten is arguably best known for her show "Barefoot Contessa" on the Food Network, but we'd like to think of her as America's fun aunt or grandma who always brings the life to the party. She even kept us smiling throughout the pandemic when she posted a video to her Instagram page, showing everyone how to make a giant Cosmopolitan suitable for drinking at any hour of the day. See — American treasure.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy