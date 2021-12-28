Why Oprah Is Probably A Fan Of Noodles & Company's Truff Mac

"School of Chocolate" star Amaury Guichon genuinely likes all of his students. "Off-camera, they did exchange recipes and help each other out based on what they knew, which made me so happy," he revealed to Mashed in an exclusive interview. The world-famous pastry chef and chocolatier does not doubt that all of his eight contestants had the talent necessary to triumph, even when they failed. "I think they all had great ideas," he reflected. "When you see them not succeed, I think it's because of the time constraints, and not for a lack of ... skills."

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO