ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big Ten Updates COVID-19 Forfeiture Policy for Remaining 2021-22 Conference Contests

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 1 day ago

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced an updated forfeiture policy for the remaining league contests in the 2021-22 college season. The previously policy stated that if teams were unable to play due to COVID-19 concerns, the game would be declared a forfeit.

Now, if teams do not have at least seven scholarship athletes and one coach available for safe competition, the game will be rescheduled. If it is unable to be reschedule, the game will be declared a no-contest. However, if a team is unable to reasonably demonstrate why it was unable to meet the safety threshold, the contest may be declared a forfeit.

Below is the full release:

ROSEMONT, Ill. — In collaboration and communication with the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, Chancellors and Presidents, and the Sports Medicine Committee – effective today – the Big Ten Conference has updated its forfeiture policy for remaining 2021-22 conference contests across all sponsored sports.

“The conference office and all 14 Big Ten member institutions have been in continuous contact about developments related to COVID-19,” said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. “The well-being of our student-athletes and our entire athletic communities is our top priority and we are updating our forfeiture policy to support their health and safety as well as the integrity of conference competition.”

If a team or teams is/are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19, and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition will not automatically be considered a forfeiture. Upon review and approval by the Conference office, in consultation with the participating institutions and the Big Ten Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Borchers, the competition may be rescheduled, or declared a no contest or a forfeiture. The Conference office will be responsible for rescheduling any conference competition postponed due to COVID-19.

The number of competitors available – i.e. seven scholarship student-athletes for women’s and men’s basketball – and the availability of at least one countable coach will be factored into the decision-making process. A team that is below the number may still decide to compete if deemed safe by appropriate medical personnel (i.e. the decision to postpone a competition will not be automatic even if a team is below the number).

Conversely, a team that is not below the number of requisite competitors and a coach may still determine that it is unsafe to compete. In such case, forfeiture will not be automatic, but an institution would need to demonstrate to the Conference office, including the Chief Medical Officer, the circumstances that have led to a determination that it would be unsafe to compete. A team that does not compete, and is unable to demonstrate why it is unsafe to compete, will be assessed a forfeiture. Postponed competitions that do not result in forfeiture but are unable to be rescheduled will be declared “no contests.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys add three more players to COVID-19 reserves list

The Dallas Cowboys have added offensive tackles Aviante Collins and Isaac Alarcon, plus receiver Brandon Smith to the COVID-19 reserves list. They likely will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. They join cornerback and Jourdan Lewis and receiver Simi Fehoko, both of whom were placed on the list Friday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sports Medicine#Health And Safety#Forfeiture#American Football#Rosemont#The Conference Office
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Big South Announces Revised COVID-19 Scheduling Policy

The Big South Conference announced this weekend that due to the changing environment caused by the pandemic, it has canceled its COVID automatic forfeiture policy and will implement its Emergency Scheduling Policy for the 2021-22 basketball conference seasons. In the event a game is postponed due to COVID, the teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Standard-Examiner

How Weber State, Big Sky teams, COVID policy stand with conference basketball play resuming

The Big Sky Conference comes out of the holiday break and resumes basketball Thursday for 18 games over the two-month stretch leading into March tournament time. With the contagious nature of the omicron variant, COVID-19 again looms over league play for a third season. Two Eastern Washington women’s games are off this weekend due to COVID-19 with the Eagles. Currently, Big Sky policy is that games missed in such scenarios will not be rescheduled and the affected team will take forfeit losses in league standings (though such forfeits will not count when the NCAA calculates its NET rating and seeds national tournaments).
COLLEGE SPORTS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Breaking Down The Big 12’s New COVID-19 Basketball Policies

The Big 12 Conference changed its policy on forfeit games due to COVID-19 last week. But what exactly does that mean to the Big 12’s men’s and women’s basketball teams?. With league play starting on Saturday, it means a lot. Previously, the league was going to have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
350
Followers
595
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy