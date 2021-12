Charismatic, down-to-earth, and relatable are words used to describe the beloved Nigella Lawson. Before writing her first cookbook in 1998 (via Woman and Home ) and becoming the esteemed cookbook writer she is today, the British foodie began her career in publishing, working for numerous publications such as "The Spectator" and "The Sunday Times." Despite being dubbed the "Queen of Cooking," Lawson takes pride in the fact that she is not a professionally trained chef (via Twisted Food). The London-born star didn't even read her first cookbook until she was 15 years old. Her biggest mentor in the kitchen? Her late mom, who tragically died from cancer at the age of 48. In an interview with Hello Magazine, Lawson refers to her mother as "the cook I have learned the most from."

