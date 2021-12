WASHINGTON — Some businesses say they are happy to see the vaccine mandate come to the District of Columbia. On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that anyone 12 or older will need to show proof of one dose of vaccination to get into places such as restaurants and gyms starting Jan. 5. By Feb. 15, people will need to show proof of two doses of vaccinations to enter such businesses.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO