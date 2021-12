ASHTON – A juvenile is accused of burglary to a Casey’s General Store in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to an Ashton business Tuesday evening from a citizen who spotted the alleged subject attempting entry. During the investigation, a subject was interviewed and $850 worth of items from the store were allegedly recovered. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Burglary, a Class 2 Felony and Criminal Damage to Property, a Class 4 Felony before being released to his guardians.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO