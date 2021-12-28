Cherokee Hy-Vee Distribution Center Driver Reaches One-Million Accident-Free Miles

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/23/2021 8:07 P.M. FedEx released this statement to WTAP about its new distribution center in Parkersburg. “FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement on a new 250,000 square-foot distribution center on BosleyIndustrial Park Drive in Parkersburg that is expected to be operational in 2022. The new facility will employ a mix of full and part-time team members. The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees,” said Shannon Davis, Communications Advisor for FedEx.

