When you see a family in need…you see what’s so special about small town communities like ours. Just two days before Christmas, there were several families and groups delivering a little Christmas miracle to over 200 kiddos of families in need. It was beautiful to see and hear the families’ responses. Most of these Christmas angels wanted to remain anonymous so I shall not name names, but when The News was asked to put out a message to the community asking for names and addresses of families in need, I was so grateful for the Christmas angels and Santa’s helpers who were prepared to help.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO