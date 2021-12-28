ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Holiday Bowl in San Diego scrapped as COVID-19 issues hit UCLA

By Matt Meyer
KGET
KGET
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239lgZ_0dXkmv7W00

SAN DIEGO, Calif. ( KSWB ) — What was set to be a historic Holiday Bowl football game at Petco Park has been called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak among players, according to the teams slated to play Tuesday.

The UCLA Bruins said on Twitter just a few hours before kickoff that the team “is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program.”

FAA says 4 people left OC on business jet that crashed in East County

“Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season,” North Carolina State, UCLA’s scheduled opponent, wrote on Twitter . “We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening.”

Fox College Football, which was set to broadcast the game, confirmed the news as well .

According to Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman , the Bruins were down to just a couple eligible interior defensive lineman and had been prepared to play with a shoestring unit before having more “COVID issues” Tuesday.

The game would have been Petco Park’s first-ever football matchup , and the stadium had been transformed in order to house a gridiron. The stadium will get more chances, though: it has a contract to host five Holiday Bowl games.

FOX 5 has reached out to event organizers for information on any potential attempts to reschedule the game or otherwise compensate ticket holders.

The Holiday Bowl is the latest in a series of NCAA football games canceled in the past week due to coronavirus complications. Elsewhere, the NHL has entered a temporary shutdown in hopes of avoiding further spread of the virus among players.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

Condors at San Jose postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors were slated to play the San Jose Barracuda tonight, but due to COVID-19 protocols the game has been postponed. Yesterday, the American Hockey League announced that COVID-19 protocols have affected the San Jose Barracuda. The game will be rescheduled, but the date has not been determined at this […]
NHL
KGET

Journey to Beijing: no Olympics for NHL players

(NEXSTAR) – Men’s hockey at the 2018 winter Olympics took place without NHL players, and that will once again be the case four years later. “You know, I think everybody was looking forward to this,” said Kyle Connor, a forward with the Winnipeg Jets. “We made this a big part of our collective bargaining agreement […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
San Diego County, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Football
San Diego, CA
Health
Local
California Sports
KGET

Alta Sierra Ski Resort to reopen Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will reopen Wednesday with lifts and the tube park starting at 9 a.m., according to the resort’s Facebook page. Four-wheel drive or chains are required on all vehicles, the post said. The ski resort closes at 4 p.m. Alta Sierra said in the post to take either […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dutch Bros to open 5th location in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield can’t get enough of Dutch Bros — a fifth location is coming soon to South Chester Avenue. The new location is slated to open at 15 S. Chester Ave at the corner of South Chester and Brundage Lane. Dutch Bros Coffee said it doesn’t have an opening date yet but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Alta Sierra open Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will open Sunday with lifts and the tube park starting at 9 a.m., according to the resort’s Twitter page. Four-wheel drive or chains are required on all vehicles, the tweet said. Closing time is 4 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Bowl Games#American Football#Faa#Oc#Fox College Football#Fox Sports#Covid#Petco Park#Nhl
KGET

Goodbye 2021, hello 2022: List of Bakersfield NYE events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Count down to 2022 with one of the many New Year’s Eve parties happening around town on Friday. Here is a list of New Year’s Eve events in Bakersfield organized in alphabetical order. 1933 Speakeasy Bar 1933 Speakeasy Bar is hosting a New Year’s Eve party for those 21 and older […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Chick-Fil-A gets permit finalized for northwest Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant in northwest Bakersfield are moving forward. The company’s permit was finalized on Dec. 20, according to the city. The chain will tear down the existing building and build a new restaurant with dual drive-thru windows. The City Council unanimously approved to rezone the lot at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
KGET

By the looks of it, 17 News viewers are more excited about Cracker Barrel than a new Chick-Fil-A coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple of new restaurants are on their way to Bakersfield. Cracker Barrel has revealed its new location in Central Bakersfield is coming next summer, located where Logan’s Roadhouse used to be on California Avenue, just west of Oak Street. This will be the first Bakersfield location for the Tennessee-based chain. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Who is running for congress in 2022 in the Central Valley?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With California’s congressional boundary lines now solidified, attention turns to the 2022 midterm races. There are significant changes to districts in the Central Valley that could alter who is sent to Washington in November. One of the largest drivers of the changes is the Voting Rights Act, a federal law that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Alta Sierra Ski Resort is closed today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort is closed today due to dangerous road conditions. The roads leading up to Alta Sierra have been hit with heavy snow and the resort does not want customers attempting to come up to the area, according to a tweet this morning. Alta Sierra plans to reopen tomorrow. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Comedian Rob Schneider bringing his ‘Issues’ to the Fox Jan. 7

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Rob Schneider will perform at the Fox Theater next week. Doors open for the “Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo” and “Big Stan” star’s “I Have Issues Tour” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 with the show starting at 8 p.m., according to a Fox news release. Schneider is a former […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy