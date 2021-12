Tickets are available for TEDx Park City’s upcoming TEDWomen event. The focus from speakers covering topics both regional and global is on ideas and possibilities. Live speakers will include Shannon Decker, executive director of the Speedy Foundation, which stands for suicide prevention in the name of former Parkite Jeret “Speedy” Peterson. Emma Garrard, Cross Country Director for Park City Ski & Snowboard, and Grammy-nominated musician Perla Battalla will also speak and perform.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 16 DAYS AGO