ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets road game at Montreal postponed

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfR9B_0dXkmapV00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Hockey League announced nine games in Canada have been postponed due to attendance restrictions, which includes the Blue Jackets game against Montreal on Monday, Jan. 10.

The games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when attendance restrictions may be eased or lifted.

The Blue Jackets are scheduled to return to action from the NHL’s holiday break on Thursday, December 30 when they host the Nashville Predators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets will return to practice Dec. 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will return to practice Sunday, Dec. 26. The National Hockey League extended its holiday break by two days due to COVID-19 concerns. This week, the NHL and NHL Players Association reached an agreement to not send NHL players to the Winter...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Gunshot victim identifies shooter after incident in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday, Dec. 23 at approximately 3:56 p.m., Columbus Police patrol officers were dispatched to Hamilton Sq. Blvd. and Bennington Creek Ln. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised officers that he...
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two overdose deaths suspected in Carroll

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two young men have died from an apparent drug overdose in Carroll on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff. Officers found Christoph Evans, 23, and J.Q. Wade, 24, dead from a suspected overdose in the 3000 block of Plum Road, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office.
CARROLL, OH
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Here’s the Vikings path to the playoffs after loss to Rams

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been eliminated from the playoffs but their loss to the Los Angeles Rams complicates their path to the postseason. With a 30-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday, despite Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions, the Vikings fell to 7-8 and put a dent in their playoff hopes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#Montreal#Wcmh#The Nashville Predators#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy