Blue Jackets road game at Montreal postponed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Hockey League announced nine games in Canada have been postponed due to attendance restrictions, which includes the Blue Jackets game against Montreal on Monday, Jan. 10.

The games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when attendance restrictions may be eased or lifted.

The Blue Jackets are scheduled to return to action from the NHL’s holiday break on Thursday, December 30 when they host the Nashville Predators.

