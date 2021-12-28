ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Wichitans may qualify for help with water bill

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyyuP_0dXkmZte00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Do you need help paying your water bill?

The city of Wichita has the H2O Care Fund program where residents within the city limits can apply for the Rate Relief Water Assistance program.

The 2021 Rate Relief Assistance Program is taking applications now through Friday, Dec. 31.

To apply, you must meet the following qualifications:

  1. Active City of Wichita Residential Water Account in your name.
  2. Approved for 2021 Low Income Energy Assistance (LIEAP) benefits in your name.
  3. Applications must be filed between October 1 and December 31, 2021.
  4. Program ends on December 31, 2021 or when all funding is exhausted.

You can submit an application online here .

The city of Wichita also shares a number of community resources that are available to assist customers experiencing financial hardship.

For tips on how to reduce your water bill, you can click Save Water Wichita .

If you would like to help those who are having difficulty paying their water bills in Wichita, there are a number of ways you can do so.

The first option is a water bill flat donation. With this option, you can designate a fixed amount to be added to your monthly water bill payment.

According to the city of Wichita, if 1,000 people each gave five dollars a month, the program could assist as many as 600 residents in need.

The second option is a water bill round-up. With this option, you can authorize the Wichita Public Works & Utilities Department to “round up” your bill to the nearest dollar. For example, a $35.75 bill would become $36, with $0.25 going to the program.

The third option is a one-time donation. With this option, you can donate directly to the Center of Hope, which administers the program. The city of Wichita asks you to please include “H20 Care Fund” in the memo section and mail it to:

Center of Hope
400 N Emporia
Wichita, KS 67202

To donate online, go to the Center of Hope website and choose “Direct Financial Donation for Water Bills.”

To donate by mail, you can complete this form and mail it to:

Wichita Public Works & Utilities
Business Operations Division
455 N Main, 8th Floor
Wichita, KS 67202

