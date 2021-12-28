ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Gov. Murphy blasted for Costa Rica travel as COVID-19 omicron variant surges

By Jessica Chasmar
Fox News
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is catching heat for taking an eight-day Christmas vacation in Costa Rica despite the State Department warning travelers to "reconsider" visiting there due to COVID-19 and as the case count surges in his own state. Murphy, vice chair of the National Governors Association,...

CBS New York

New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year’s Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
HOBOKEN, NJ
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Gov. Murphy Announces New Federal COVID-19 Testing Site

Governor Phil Murphy announced that a federal COVID-19 testing site will be coming to New Jersey. “With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and provide tools for our residents to stay safe. This testing site will be an invaluable means to continue mitigating the spread of the pandemic. I thank our federal partners for their continued support and commitment to keeping New Jerseyans healthy.” Governor Murphy said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

From Costa Rica, Phil Murphy tells Biden “All is well” in New Jersey as COVID-19 cases soar, testing overwhelmed

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy might be sitting comfortably beside a pool or beach in Central America, but back home, things are not so comfortable. Murphy is spending a weeklong family vacation in Costa Rica and this morning on a call with President Joe Biden and other governors over the latest COVID-19 outbreak, Murphy all was well back in his home state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy heading to Costa Rica for the holidays

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his family will be heading south for the holidays. Murphy’s administration today announced the family will be traveling to Costa Rica to enjoy the Christmas holiday. During that time, Lt. Governor Shiela Oliver will assume the role of acting governor. The Murphys will leave on Wednesday and return on Thursday, December 30th.
TRENTON, NJ
Phil Murphy
George Floyd
Sheila Oliver
cbslocal.com

WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Holds COVID-19 Briefing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday. The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday. When: Monday, Dec....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy, Democrats to blame for New Jersey’s “brain drain” as college-aged residents flee tyrannical COVID-19 nanny state

TRENTON, NJ – More college-age residents are leaving New Jersey than any other state, and the 10th District lawmakers say that is a powerful indicator of bigger problems in Democrat-controlled New Jersey. “State residents are paying their hard-earned tax money to educate our next generation of leaders, but when...
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy highlights New Jersey’s supply chain infrastructure

PORT OF NEWARK – Governor Murphy, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) Deputy Director of Port Department Bethann Rooney, Senator Joe Cryan, Port Newark Container Terminal CEO Jim Pelliccio, and International Longshoreman’s Association Chief of Staff & Director of Public Relations Jim McNamara visited the Port of Newark Friday to highlight New Jersey’s supply chain infrastructure and steps that the State, the PANYNJ, and other key stakeholders are taking to battle global supply chain issues.
POLITICS
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey residents can get free, at-home COVID-19 saliva tests

New Jersey is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity as the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to spread across the state. Any resident who needs to be tested for COVID-19 can receive a free, at-home saliva test as part of a new effort from the Department of Health and Vault Medical Services. Residents do not need to have symptoms to receive a test kit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hudsoncountyview.com

Fulop rules out Jersey City COVID-19 mandates for now: ‘We will follow Gov. Murphy’s lead’

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop ruled out any local COVID-19 mandates for now in a Twitter thread this afternoon, writing “we will follow Gov. Murphy’s lead.”. “What have we learned over the last year? For me 1) a patchwork of rules by municipality to municipality isn’t necessarily productive – it is counterproductive and confusing in many cases 2) we are in close contact with the hospitals in the area and monitoring their specific data,” the mayor tweeted after being asked if he would implement a proof of vaccination mandate similar to what Newark Mayor Ras Baraka just announced.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

