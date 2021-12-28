ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge

By The Associated Press, Jeff Amy and Sudhin Thanawala
WJBF
WJBF
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSbx7_0dXkm3yt00

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia broke the state’s record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with an extremely rapid rise passing the peaks previously set in January.

The state recorded 13,670 positive tests, a combination of molecular PCR and rapid antigen tests, in its report released Tuesday. That boosted Georgia’s seven-day average of positive tests to 9,798. That seven-day average is a key measure because it smooths out normal daily variations.

That’s a huge escalation from a month ago, when Georgia was recording fewer than 1,000 positive tests a day. This fifth wave has passed both an early January peak as well as the delta wave that roared through Georgia as schools opened in August and September.

When to test for COVID-19 after holiday gatherings

The rapid rise in cases has not yet resulted in hospitals being overrun, although the number of COVID-19 patients is climbing, rising about 10% Tuesday to nearly 2,200 statewide. Both infections and hospitalizations have been centered in the Atlanta area and some parts of north Georgia so far.

The climbing number of virus cases is forcing changes in plans. The city of Atlanta announced it was canceling the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop at the Underground Atlanta complex downtown, the third year in a row that the event won’t be held. Emory University said it will start its spring semester online, with in-person classes not starting until Jan. 31 at the earliest. And some public schools are saying students and employees must wear masks when their classes resume in early January, with the 1,100-student Dooly County district joining that group on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 25 Atlanta-area emergency rooms were turning away ambulances, while only six ERs at hospitals caring for adults were receiving them, according to state data. Among those turning away emergency medical transports were the flagship hospitals of three of the area’s four major hospital systems: Emory, Piedmont and Northside. Data showed emergency rooms in regions around Atlanta, Rome and Carrollton, Columbus and Augusta were exceeding 100% capacity.

Officials are urging people who need testing not to tie up emergency rooms but to instead seek out testing sites and pharmacies.

Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising as Omicron variant spreads

Katie Byrd, a spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp, said the state is working to increase testing capabilities and has 2,500 National Guard troops on standby who could be used to aid testing sites and hospitals. She said the state Department of Community Health would decide who to send where in coming days. She also said Kemp continues to communicate with hospital leaders and has five calls with hospitals planned Wednesday.

Byrd, though, reiterated that the Republican governor, who has joined a series of lawsuits against Biden administration vaccine mandates in recent weeks, won’t “ be implementing any measures that shutter businesses or divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated or the masked from the unmasked.”

“Gov. Kemp is fully vaccinated and boosted, and he will continue to urge Georgians to talk with their doctors about the benefits of getting the vaccine or receiving their booster shot,” Byrd said in a statement. “Ultimately, he feels that we must trust our citizens to do what’s right for themselves and their families.”

Emory President Gregory Fenves said Tuesday that Georgia’s largest private university is switching to virtual classes to start the spring semester because of a national surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant. Fenves said Emory will transition back to in-person learning on Jan. 31 if conditions permit. The switch to remote learning applies to undergraduate, graduate and professional courses. Residence halls will remain open, though students are encouraged to delay their return to campus.

CDC lowers estimate of omicron prevalence in US

Fenves wrote in a letter that he knew that “beginning the semester with remote learning and teaching is inconvenient.”

“But we must be adaptable during this surge so we can continue our important work — learning, teaching, creating, and discovering — in the face of this ever-evolving pandemic,” Fenves wrote.

Emory students, faculty and staff are required to get a booster shot by Jan. 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

Atlanta cancels New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID concerns

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The City of Atlanta canceled its New Year’s Eve celebration due to raging COVID-19 infections. This is the third year in a row the Peach Drop has been canceled. In 2019, trouble finding a venue caused it to shut down and the previous two years were canceled citing COVID concerns. “In consultation […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising as Omicron variant spreads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Positive COVID-19 in-patient cases increased substantially over the holiday weekend at one local hospital and doubled in the past few weeks. Health experts report a rise in coronavirus cases all over the CSRA and most likely it’s due to the recent Omicron variant. “We had not seen an increase until just […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

16.8 percent of households in Georgia receive food stamps

(STACKER) – Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Columbus, GA
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
City
Carrollton, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Rome, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

North Augusta nonprofit named an ‘Angel’ of SC, funding adoptive families

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WJBF)– South Carolina’s Secretary of State, Mark Hammond, announced this year’s list of 15 Angels. One of the non-profits is Connected Hearts Ministry in North Augusta. The recognition goes to fifteen South Carolina nonprofits that exemplify charitable giving and devote 80 percent or more of funding to their cause. Connected Hearts Ministry […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Georgia coordinator: ‘No doubt’ Bennett is championship QB

By CHARLES ODUM (AP) – Stetson Bennett has the full support of No. 3 Georgia’s coaching staff even as he continues to hear the same doubts that have followed him since he first joined the Bulldogs as a walk-on. Any remaining questions about Bennett’s status as the starting quarterback in Georgia’s College Football Playoff semifinal […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
WJBF

Local small businesses rebounding during the pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Running a small business during a pandemic can be tough. Alea Garvin, owner of Whipped Creamery had to close her store in the mall because of covid, but last year things started to look up. “Moving over here was the breakthrough that we needed to get back on track,” Garvin […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Georgia National Guard#North Georgia#Covid#Ap#Pcr#Emory University
WJBF

Housing contractor for Fort Gordon pleads guilty to defrauding U.S. Military

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A housing Contractor for Fort Gordon pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. Army in a scheme to get performance bonuses by submitting false information. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia released the following release detailing the fraudulent scheme: Balfour Beatty Communities LLC (BBC), one of the nation’s […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy