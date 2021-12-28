ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay residents line up at public sites for free COVID tests without appointments

By Christopher Spata
Tampa Bay Times
 18 hours ago
People wait in a line that wraps around the building of West Tampa Community Resource Center, a Hillsborough County Covid-19 testing site, in Tampa on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Looking for a free, same-day COVID-19 test in Tampa Bay this week? Get in line.

At Hillsborough County’s sole government-run testing site, the queue has often circled the building in the days after Christmas, with some people reporting waiting more than an hour to get through. That site at the West Tampa Community Resource Center tested 2,394 people on Dec. 26. That is up from 1,059 tests on Dec. 20, and is more than double what was about 400 tests daily in November.

In Pinellas County, the testing site at the Center for Health Equity in St. Petersburg had a wait of around 90 minutes on Monday afternoon, as a dozen masked people waited outside and about 100 more stood inside. One man brought his own folding chair. Results from rapid tests there arrived within an hour, as promised. More accurate PCR test results came within two days.

Pasco County, like Hillsborough and Pinellas, also has just a single government-run testing site, a drive-through site at Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey. It closed in May but reopened in August as cases rose. That site, a Florida Department of Health in Pasco spokesperson said, has seen a “slight” increase in demand for tests since the beginning of the month.

Most testing sites in Hillsborough closed earlier this year when demand waned, so as not to waste money, said Ryan Pedigo, preparedness and response director for the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough. So far, he said, the county’s lone site has been able to handle the renewed demand brought on by the omicron variant.

“There are lines, and that’s because there are a lot of people right now who are looking for tests,” Pedigo said of the Tampa site, which recently added staff to increase testing capacity. “But those lines are moving. People aren’t waiting an excessively long time. They’re not waiting two hours.”

Pharmacies and other testing providers also appear to be experiencing an increase in demand. As of Tuesday afternoon, the earliest available appointment at any CVS store in Pinellas or Hillsborough counties was five days out, according to the CVS website. Walgreens’ testing appointment site was redirecting visitors to a “virtual waiting room” indefinitely, due to “exceptional demand.”

Barbara Mabee of St. Petersburg exited the test site at the Center for Health Equity on Monday after arriving an hour and 20 minutes earlier. She had no symptoms but learned she’d been exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend. She first tried to find a take-home test, but couldn’t find one despite following up on several leads from Nextdoor.com.

She then tried making an appointment for a drive-through test at a retail pharmacy, but said she couldn’t find any available time slots.

“It has been a challenge,” Mabee said after getting a rapid test. “The county health department site directed me here.”

Urgent care clinics, such as AFC Urgent Care centers in Pinellas County, don’t require appointments for testing, but it may come with a cost. Even if the test itself is free, patients may still be charged for the price of a visit.

Alexis Sanders and her daughter got tested at the public site in St. Petersburg Monday after Sanders’ niece, who’d been babysitting the 5-year-old girl, tested positive a day earlier. After learning that a test at an urgent care clinic would cost them $100, even with insurance, Sanders said a family member told her about the Center for Health Equity.

“I didn’t know it was free,” Sanders said. “We both got tested, but we don’t have any symptoms. I just want to make sure she didn’t give it to her.”

Steve Dierking, who described the process in St. Petersburg as quick and pleasant, said he was fully vaccinated and had gotten his booster shot, but was feeling “cold symptoms.” He was there to get his fourth test since 2020.

Each person tested at a county site is asked why they’re seeking a test, whether it’s due to symptoms, upcoming travel or a possible exposure. Pedigo said that from what he’s seen in Hillsborough, it seems that much of the demand is from asymptomatic people who were exposed over the holiday.

It’s possible that more public testing sites could be opened in Tampa Bay. Ultimately the county’s emergency response officials will make that decision, Pedigo said. Opening a new testing site, he said, takes at least a week.

There are more public testing resources available in Florida’s most populous counties. Miami-Dade County has 34 Department of Health-affiliated testing sites, including two opened this week due to increased demand. Broward, with 1.9 million people compared to Hillsborough’s 1.5 million, has 10 public testing sites. Seminole County, which is smaller than both Hillsborough and Pinellas, on Tuesday reopened a fourth COVID-19 testing site as it saw demand surge.

“We are monitoring the situation ... and exploring the possibility of additional testing sites based on the ability of current testing locations,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health in Pinellas County wrote via email. “As you know, we also have three vaccines which have proven effective against the virus, and much of our focus is on the distribution of those vaccines.”

Some counties, like Miami-Dade and Seminole, are handing out home COVID test kits to the public. The Florida Department of Health distributed tens of thousands of such kits to each county, but the decision on how to use them was made at the local level.

Pinellas County received 80,000 of those home test kits since late August, Department of Health spokesperson Tom Iovino said, and distributed them to long-term care facilities, hospices, skilled nursing facilities, group homes, EMS and fire rescue agencies, rather than directly to the public.

“Again,” Iovino said, “the best protection against the COVID-19 virus is getting vaccinated.”

Times staff writer Ivy Ceballo contributed to this report.

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

Tampa needle exchange saves lives by preventing overdoses, infections

TAMPA — By 12:30 p.m., they’d run out of alcohol swabs. Cotton, too. For months, they’ve been out of the containers used to safely dispose of needles. That Monday in December, IDEA Exchange Tampa gathered near University Mall. It was the same procedure every Monday and Friday, when the needle exchange program sets up in the parking lot to offer clean needles to those in need.
Tampa woman reaches $1.75 million settlement for losing leg after pedicure

A trip to the nail salon turned into a nightmare for Clara Shellman. An employee with Tammy’s Nails 2 at 2507 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa cut Shellman’s foot while she was getting a pedicure in September 2018, according to a lawsuit. The cut became infected and quickly spread, aggravated by Shellman’s severe peripheral arterial disease. Shellman had to have her leg amputated.
Where to find Tampa Bay fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve

After an explosive year, you can set a match to 2021 and watch it blow away at numerous fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve in the Tampa Bay area. First Night St. Pete 2022: The family friendly celebration in downtown St. Petersburg will have two fireworks displays. One is at the more bedtime-friendly hour of 8 p.m. and also at midnight. The purchase of a First Night St. Pete button is required for the hands-on activities at this party and supports this volunteer organization. $5-$20. 4 p.m.-midnight Friday. South Straub Park, 250 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. 727-823-8906.
When local control resides in Tallahassee | Letters

This article about the state’s effective takeover of local school boards quoted Citrus County Superintendent Sam Himmel, president of the state superintendents association and also an elected Republican, saying, “...there’s always people above us making rules and laws, and we follow them. I like to trust who’s in charge.” Since she is an elected, partisan official, I do not trust that Himmel would always trust who’s in charge. She has the perceived luxury of complete state control by one political party — her party. This, of course, is not how our system was designed to work. Our forefathers fought monarchical rule (roughly equivalent to single-party rule) with both pen and sword to establish a system of checks and balances. None of those checks and balances are currently working in Republican-dominated Florida. Ruling without compromise can turn against you, and that is what the forebearers of this experiment knew. One only has to ask themselves if Superintendent Himmel’s comments would have been uttered if she were serving a governor from another party that held positions disagreeable to her vision. Himmel’s and others’ acquiescence to single party rule should alarm us all. This will not end well.
Hooters parent company changes its name

The Clearwater-based company that owns and operates Hooters restaurants is changing its name. Hooters Management Corporation is now known as HMC Hospitality Group, according to a media release. HMC Hospitality Group operates 22 Hooters restaurants and 5 Hoots locations in Tampa Bay and Chicago. The first Hooters restaurant opened in...
Things to do with kids around Tampa Bay over winter break

Christmas is over, now what? We still have a week to go before kids head back to school (including Monday off for students in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando public schools). If you are running out ways to entertain the darlings, we have some ideas, including snow play and ice skating for kids who never get to play in the cold stuff, and some ways to sneak in some history and art appreciation.
Two laws, lower workers’ comp rates to take effect

A pair of bills signed this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, involving vehicle rentals and notaries public, will become law Saturday. Meanwhile, also starting Saturday, Florida employers will see an average 4.9 percent decrease in workers’ compensation insurance rates. The vehicle-rental measure (SB 566) sets insurance and other requirements...
Build Back Better is a child health bill in disguise | Column

The recent setback to the Senate’s consideration of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan is a major loss for America’s children. As pediatricians, we see the social spending proposal for what it really is: a child health bill. While reluctance to support the measure imperils the overall plan, parents, grandparents, teachers and those who care about children’s well-being should hope the individual and uncontroversial, child-friendly aspects of the bill receive strong legislative support.
Florida’s 10 big legal issues to watch in 2022

TALLAHASSEE — From elections to vaccines, state and federal courts are weighing major Florida lawsuits. Here are 10 big legal issues to watch in 2022:. ELECTIONS: With high-profile elections looming in November, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker is slated to start a trial Jan. 31 in challenges by voting-rights groups to a controversial new elections law. Among other things, the law made it harder for Floridians to cast ballots by mail and added restrictions to drop boxes, where voters can drop off completed ballots.
