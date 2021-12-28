ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

American Red Cross faces historically low blood supply amid holiday donation slump

By Breya Jones
WFPL
WFPL
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyYP1_0dXklVKX00 The American Red Cross says the nation is facing a huge blood shortage.

“We’re at a historically low blood supply level across the country right now, so we are very concerned about that,” Remy Kennedy, account manager at the Red Cross , said.

In order to address the shortage, the Red Cross hosted a Holiday Hero Donorama on Monday and Tuesday where people could come and donate blood.

Kennedy said during the holiday season, the blood donations usually drop.

“It’s not a priority. There’s a lot of travel, there might be severe weather, so it’s not on people’s minds as much,” Kennedy said.  “So this is just a time to come out, give the gift of life.”

The shortage was further exacerbated by the quad-state tornado that affected parts of western Kentucky in early December, where hundreds were injured, and 77 people died. The Red Cross has tried to help the affected areas.

“The tornado disasters across multiple states, that only added to the need as well,” Kennedy said. “So the Red Cross actually donated an extra 200 blood products to hospitals in need after the tornadoes.”

She also said that the Red Cross has more than 100 volunteers on the ground in affected areas, with an additional 100 volunteering virtually.

Others interested in helping can donate blood or money to the Red Cross.

Kennedy said that red blood cells are the most requested from hospitals.

Phillip Mattingly was giving a so-called “power red” donation where technicians return plasma and platelets to the donor in order to obtain more red blood cells.

“It’s my understanding that it gets two for one,” Mattingly said. “You can give more blood, it’ll go further.”

Mattingly is afraid of needles but says he gives anyway because it’s worth it to help people, especially during a time of critical need.

“I hate needles, I just don’t watch,” Mattingly said. “As long as you don’t look, it just feels like a pinch.”

Kennedy said that the turnout for the blood drive was strong.

WFPL

Western Ky. hospitals respond to “influx of patients” following deadly storms

Western Kentucky hospitals and medical centers are treating scores of patients in the wake of deadly storms and tornadoes. Brooke Richardson, marketing and communications coordinator for Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Ky., said their facility didn’t suffer any damage and they are “fully prepared to meet the medical needs of our communities at this time.” […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

Road to recovery: Bowling Green community rallies after deadly tornado

A global pandemic has made the past year-and-a-half stressful to say the least, and even Mother Nature screams sometimes. “This is the worst tornado event we’ve ever been through,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at a news conference in Bowling Green Saturday afternoon. Beshear grew emotional while speaking at the Bowling Green Police Department, hours […]
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Louisville's NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news.

