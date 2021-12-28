ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County reports 659 new COVID-19 cases since last Tuesday

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332mx3_0dXklRnd00

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 659 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week.

Two additional deaths were also reported. Those who died were reportedly in their 60s and 70s.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has had 373 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 688 active cases in the county, with 667 people recovering at home and 21 patients in the hospital. Eight of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU.

The number of active cases is more than twice what it was one week ago when there were 334 known active cases in the county.

According to Public Health data, eight cases of the Omicron variant have now been detected in samples that were sequenced. Only a small number of COVID-19 positive samples are sequenced to determine the variant, so health officials say the actual number of any particular variant is likely much higher.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing. Calling ahead for availability is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov . For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here .

From June 15 to December 10, health officials report that San Luis Obispo County residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up 76.7% of COVID-19 cases, 82% of hospitalizations, and 73.5% of deaths.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays. Numbers were not released last Friday because of the Christmas holiday.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org .

KSBY News

Santa Maria Library offers break from fines in January

In January, patrons of the Santa Maria Library will be able to bring back overdue books and have their fees waived. The program, Library Fine Amnesty Month, runs through the month. Organizers say they hope that patrons, especially children with blocked cards, will come and start using the library again.
SANTA MARIA, CA
