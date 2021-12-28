Latest Mass. ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases report shows 20,247 jump over last week

BOSTON — The new report on “breakthrough cases” in Massachusetts is out.

It shows there have been 20,247 new breakthrough cases since last week. That’s about 2.7 percent of all fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts.

COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people are counted as those who test positive more than 14 days after the final dose of vaccine.

As of December 25, 2021 there were 5,065,160 fully vaccinated people and there were 134,565 cases in vaccinated people.

Hospitalizations among those cases are up by 353 from last week and there were 70 new deaths reported over the last week, according to the Department of Public Health.

Concerns about spiking cases are leading to long lines at local testing sites.

Sky 25 flew over a testing facility in Randolph on Tuesday that showed lines leading from the testing tents out to the street.

