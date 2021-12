Massachusetts minimum wage in 2022 is increasing to $14.25 with the goal of $15 per hour by 2023. But one Massachusetts group is worried about the impact on the poor. “Consumers are dealing with the worst inflation spike in 40 years. Nearly every product is more expensive and Massachusetts is going to exacerbate the rise in costs by mandating that our state pay the highest price for minimum wage labor in New England,” stated Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “This increase will be passed down to the consumers, and ultimately it will serve as another economic blow to the poor and middle class.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO