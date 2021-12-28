Doeren speaks following cancelation of Holiday Bowl

Raleigh, N.C. — Another North Carolina State sports season will be cut short in 2021 in another 'what if' that Wolfpack fans will ponder about for some time. The Wolfpack learned they will not get a chance to reach the 10-win milestone when the Holiday Bowl was canceled on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the game was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST in San Diego. Various reports noted that Pac-12 opponent UCLA was struggling with COVID cases.

