Doeren speaks following cancelation of Holiday Bowl

NC State head coach Dave Doeren feels like he got played after UCLA unexpectedly withdrew from their scheduled bowl game on Tuesday. Just hours before UCLA was supposed to face Doeren’s NC State team at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif., the Bruins announced that they were pulling out of the game due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.
Updated: Hours before N.C. State was scheduled to take on UCLA in the Holiday Bowl, the game was called off. For more, read this developing story. The wait is finally over. It’s been more than a month since N.C. State has played a football game. The Wolfpack will try to win its third straight game when it takes on UCLA in the Holiday Day Bowl in San Diego.
Raleigh, N.C. — Another North Carolina State sports season will be cut short in 2021 in another 'what if' that Wolfpack fans will ponder for some time. The Wolfpack learned they will not get a chance to reach the 10-win milestone when the Holiday Bowl was canceled on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the game was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST in San Diego. Various reports noted that Pac-12 opponent UCLA was struggling with COVID cases.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with the media to preview the 2021 Holiday Bowl. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the PC. Below is a collection of quotes from the head coaches. NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren. “It’s a beautiful...
There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
One NC State football player claims the UCLA football team voted not to play in the Holiday Bowl. While everyone should celebrate the Holiday Bowl, one NC State football player is miffed about the UCLA football team not being able to play hours before kickoff. The UCLA Bruins were reportedly...
