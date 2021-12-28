Severe storms possible in metro Atlanta Wednesday
ATLANTA — Parts of Georgia will be under a level 2 risk for severe storms Wednesday.
Metro Atlanta will see a level 1 risk for damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes and heavy rain. In northwest Georgia, that risk increases to level 2.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the timing may be late tomorrow or tomorrow night.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Rain will become widespread and heavy at times on Wednesday
- Damaging wind gusts and brief spin-up tornadoes are possible
- Temperatures will be warm, in the high 60s
