Severe storms possible in metro Atlanta Wednesday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 18 hours ago
ATLANTA — Parts of Georgia will be under a level 2 risk for severe storms Wednesday.

Metro Atlanta will see a level 1 risk for damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes and heavy rain. In northwest Georgia, that risk increases to level 2.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the timing may be late tomorrow or tomorrow night.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Rain will become widespread and heavy at times on Wednesday
  • Damaging wind gusts and brief spin-up tornadoes are possible
  • Temperatures will be warm, in the high 60s

