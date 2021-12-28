ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lab in Australia gives hundreds wrong COVID test results

By NADINE EL-BAWAB
ABC7 Chicago
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSydPath, an Australian-based lab, sent hundreds of patients the wrong test results, due to a "data processing error," it said in a statement. The lab announced in a statement Monday that a total of 995 people, who had taken COVID- tests on Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 had received...

abc7chicago.com

