ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

New workout facility opens in Mount Pleasant

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 18 hours ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting was held on Tuesday for a new workout center in Mount Pleasant.

Owners Ian and Hank Berger were joined by Mount Pleasant leaders, John Iacofano and Tammy Becker for the opening of PWR Fitness located in the Belle Hall Shopping Center.

The 2,500 square-foot facility offers one-hour classes that focus on strength and conditioning principles, combined with endurance for functionally fit clients. Memberships are available starting at $199 per month.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiByO_0dXkjIJa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvQI9_0dXkjIJa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeMGU_0dXkjIJa00

“As more and more of these global fitness facilities open across the country, our idea is to offer the same level of results-driven intensity, within an intimate and non-judgmental environment, so that our members can truly feel a sense of community behind them as they push beyond their boundaries and reach their goals,” Ian Berger says. “We want everyone to be motivated to be the best version of themselves, which is why our goal is to be the best hour of your day, to have you feeling strong, and looking good too. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

PWR is located at 620 Long Point Road, Unit M.

To learn more about PWR or its membership options, visit PWR-FITNESS.COM, or call (516) 860-6283.

Horry County fire crews rescue owl from tree after being hit by car near Myrtle Beach
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Local nonprofit hosts grocery, hygiene production distribution in honor of Kwanzaa

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host a grocery and hygiene product distribution Wednesday, December 29 in North Charleston. The event is in honor of the celebration of Kwanzaa throughout the week. This is the second distribution they have hosted this week. The distribution will take place at the Community Resource […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When can I set off fireworks where I live?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Did the end-of-year fireworks begin a little bit earlier in your neighborhood? Many people across the Lowcountry shared messages online and in community groups after hearing the pop and sizzle of fireworks on Christmas Eve and in the days following. Is that allowed? You might be surprised to find out many […]
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Eaglets hatch on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bald eaglets hatched this week, according to the Hilton Head Island Land Trust. The first hatchling was born on Sunday 12/26 at approximately 1:52 p.m. and the second hatchling was born on Monday 12/27 at approximately 11:25 a.m. The eaglets’ parents, Harriett and Mitch, became internet stars over the […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Lifestyle
WCBD Count on 2

How and where to recycle old Christmas decorations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Christmas has come and gone and now it is time to get rid of that nearly dried-out tree, that old string of lights, and all that torn wrapping paper. Here’s what you need to know about recycling your decorations and where you can do it. Christmas Trees Before you get ready to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Weather#Pwr Fitness#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Kwanza celebrations kick off across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Kwanzaa celebrations are getting going around the Lowcountry as several groups have plans to bring the community together. “Kwanzaa is an addition to Christmas. Kwanzaa is what we call celebrating in the community our togetherness, our oneness and making determinations so we can survive in the community. Kwanzaa is not only […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
WCBD Count on 2

Cruises set to return to Port of Charleston; Carnival Sunshine under investigation for possible COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cruise ship based out of Charleston is currently under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for possibly having COVID-19 cases. Carnival Sunshine, operated by Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc., was scheduled to return to sailing out of the Port of Charleston beginning January 13th – one of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

State park rangers to host New Year’s hikes across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of 2022 by leading hikes across the state on New Year’s Day. The First Day Hike program has walks ranging from half a mile to 5 miles all throughout the day. The hikes vary from leisurely strolls to strenuous workouts. They include […]
TRAVEL
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy