Dallas Cowboys Star Cornerback Trevon Diggs Had Memorable Sunday On And Off Field

 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yC0kh_0dXkjGY800

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Last Sunday was an eventful day for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

He started things off by making his 11th interception of the season in the Cowboys 56-14 win over Washington.

That ties Diggs with Everson Walls for the Cowboys record of most interceptions in a season.

Then, at halftime, Diggs was featured in the NFL’s Inspire Change Week.

Diggs surprised Rickey Booker, the owner of Breakfast Brothers in Arlington, with a $25,000 grant in partnership with Pepsi’s Dig In initiative.

The program spotlights local Black-owned restaurants with financial support to make positive impacts in the community.

CBS 11’s Bill Jones had a chance to talk to Diggs about both his role in the grant for Breakfast Brothers and tying the Cowboys team record for interceptions in a season.

And Bill Jones, had a surprise of his own for Diggs.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE

Comments / 2

