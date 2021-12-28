ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BridgeBio Pharma Stock (BBIO): Why The Price Jumped Today

pulse2.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) increased by over 18% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) increased by over...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Aditxt Stock (ADTX): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell by over 18% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell by over 18% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Aditxt signing a share exchange agreement to acquire AiPharma Global Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AiPharma Group Ltd. This share exchange agreement contemplates that the transaction would involve two steps.
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 15.0% to $0.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 136.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million. Grindrod Shipping...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbio#Stocktwits#Bridgebio Pharma Stock
pulse2.com

Insignia Systems Stock (ISIG): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) increased by over 65% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) increased by over 65% during intraday trading today. There are no announcements or noticeable filings from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Farmmi Stock (FAMI): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) increased by 2.44% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) – an agriculture products supplier in China – increased by 2.44% today. Investors are responding positively to Farmmi announcing the company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd. won another new repeat product order.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
pulse2.com

LiveOne Stock (LVO): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) increased by over 2% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) – a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, and Custom Personalization Solutions – increased by 2.92% today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Trader2B, an existing trading platform, to exclusively license to use and integrate Trader2b’s technology and platform in all music categories in order to gamify LiveOne’s platform and user experience, as well as exclusive option to purchase Trader2b’s business or its assets and operations within 180 days of the gamified platform’s release by LiveOne.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock (KNSA): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) – a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases – fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals announcing that the Phase 3 portion of the Phase 2/3 trial of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS) did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint.
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Digital Turbine Stock (APPS): $90 Price Target From Roth Capital

The shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) have received a $90 price target from Roth Capital. These are the details. The shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) have received a $90 price target from Roth Capital. And Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi also assigned the company a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Kandi Technologies Stock (KNDI): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) increased by over 5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) increased by over 5% today. Investors are responding positively to Kandi Technologies announcing that its wholly-owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co. Ltd entering mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery IFR18650-2200mAh, one of the most advanced on the global market.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

JetBlue Airways Stock (JBLU): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) increased by 0.82% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) increased by 0.82% today. Investors responded to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortening the recommended times that people should isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to 5 days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for another 5 more days.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

fuboTV Stock (FUBO): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) fell by over 5.5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) fell by over 5.5% today. Investors responded to a bearish research report. Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi reduced the price target on FuboTV to...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

United Airlines Stock (UAL): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) increased by 1.55% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) increased by 1.55% today. Investors responded to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortening the recommended times that people should isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to 5 days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for another 5 more days.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

InnovAge Holding Stock (INNV): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ: INNV) fell by over 1.5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ: INNV) fell by over 1.5% today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. Goldman Sachs analyst Jamie Perse downgraded InnovAge to...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ShiftPixy Stock (PIXY) Surges: Details You Should Know

The stock price of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) has been seeing some momentum today and yesterday. These are the details. The stock price of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) has been seeing some momentum today and yesterday. The stock price increased 43.09% yesterday (going from a previous close of $0.78 to $1.12. And it is up more than 90% pre-market today, bringing it to $2.11 as of 5:27 AM ET.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Tesla Stock (TSLA): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 1.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 1.5% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to CEO Elon Musk wrapping up the process of exercising expiring management stock options.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy