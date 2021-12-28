BridgeBio Pharma Stock (BBIO): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) increased by over 2% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) – a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, and Custom Personalization Solutions – increased by 2.92% today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Trader2B, an existing trading platform, to exclusively license to use and integrate Trader2b’s technology and platform in all music categories in order to gamify LiveOne’s platform and user experience, as well as exclusive option to purchase Trader2b’s business or its assets and operations within 180 days of the gamified platform’s release by LiveOne.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO