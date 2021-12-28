ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian’s 400-mile electric vehicles delayed to 2023

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRivian is telling customers that it won’t be building R1T pickup trucks with the “Max pack” battery option until 2023, as it’ll be prioritizing ones with the standard “large” battery pack for production throughout next year (via Electrek). In an email attributed to CEO RJ Scaringe, the company says it will...

CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Dayton Daily News

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
techeblog.com

Thundertruck Electric Pickup Truck Can Be Converted Into a Solar-Powered 6WD Off-Road Beast

At first glance, this may look like something from the TRON universe, but it’s just the Thundertruck. An electric 4×4 pickup truck that has integrated solar panels in a “Bat Wing Awning”. When activated, these panels open up above the truck to charge the vehicle and power accessories, such as a built-in induction stove. Read more for additional pictures and information.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
The Verge

Tesla update lets drivers turn their cars into megaphones

As part of its annual holiday software update, Tesla has released a new feature that lets drivers turn their cars into megaphones. The update was spotted by Electrek, which reports that it’s only available in newer Tesla models (2019 or later). This is because the feature uses external speakers that were installed in recent Tesla vehicles to meet US regulations. These regulations stipulate that otherwise silent electric cars should be able to alert pedestrians to their presence at low speeds.
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

Toyota teases electric pickup truck in new battery-electric vehicle plan

Toyota teased an upcoming electric pickup truck with an early concept vehicle at an event today about its long awaited battery-electric vehicle plan. Today, Toyota held an event about its battery-electric vehicle strategy. There was a lot of talk about how the Japanese automaker is in fact a leader in...
CARS
nny360.com

Polaris unveils its electric Ranger off-road vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS — For more than a year, Polaris has worked with Zero Motorcycles to develop a new electric version of its Ranger off-road vehicle. The Ranger XP Kinetic is now ready. The new vehicle will come in two configurations: the XP Kinetic Premium with 14.9 kWh of lithium-ion battery...
CARS
SlashGear

Arrival Car ride-hailing EV prototype to begin testing next year

Ride-hailing with companies like Uber and others are extremely common all around the US and in other parts of the world. Ride-hailing companies are an alternative to traditional taxicabs dispatched via an app users run on a smartphone to bring the ride directly to wherever they are. In May of this year, we talked about the announcement from Arrival and Uber that they were working to build an electric vehicle designed specifically for Uber drivers to use to carry passengers.
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Electric vehicle roundup: Tesla, Rivian lead as traditional automakers plan 13 US battery plants by 2025

The electric vehicle sector is seeing mixed results despite strong showings by Tesla (TSLA +4.2%) and Rivian (RIVN +6.4%). Last week, the Department of Energy reported that 13 new U.S. electric vehicle battery plants are announced and expected to be operational by 2025 in addition to Tesla's Austin gigafactory. The opening of battery plants by traditional automakers Ford (F +2.8%), General Motors (GM +0.9%), Stellantis (STLA +1.8%), Toyota (TM +1.2%), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -0.4%) highlights the shift from ICE vehicles to EVs.
ECONOMY

