ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The 'Hot Chocolate Shot' at Washington D.C. school has made Rutgers graduate Kathleen Fitzpatrick famous

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t54Av_0dXkijus00

Ms. Fitz has been identified.

And her college alma mater is playing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, the third-grade teacher who nearly broke the internet last week with a Twitter video of her making a full-court shot at an outdoor basketball court in the middle of dozens of her students, played her last season of college basketball at Rutgers during the 2017-18 season, after three years at St. Joseph's University.

Fitzpatrick also interned in the Rutgers sports information department.

In the video, "Ms. Fitz" promises her entire class at Holy Trinity School Georgetown in Washington D.C. hot chocolate if she makes the shot.

She takes a pass from a youngster wearing a reindeer outfit, dribbles four times and then launches the shot.  After the ball went through the hoop, her children mobbed her in excitement.

Holy Trinity posted the video on the school's Facebook site and it was been viewed more than three million times.

Rutgers broke the news of her background on Twitter, in a post that said, "We knew that follow-through looked familiar."

The Rutgers football team is playing Wake Forest at TIAA Bank Field at 11 a.m. (ESPN). And in light of her recent fame, could Ms. Fitz be a part of it the festivities?

Perhaps a halftime shooting contest, with Ms. Fitz facing a member of the Jacksonville Giants?

The pregame coin toss? Of course judging from her usual trajectory, it might take some time for the coin to come down.

And after a glance at her high school and college playing career, it's no surprise that she could hit from long range. Fitzpatrick set the career 3-point shooting record at the Academy of Notre Dame in Drexel Hill, Pa., and finished fourth all-time in scoring in the school's history with 1,329 points

In 2015-16, Fitzpatrick led St. Joseph with 51 3-pointers and led the team with a .833 free-throw percentage. She averaged 8.5 points per game. The year before, she led the team with a .906 free-throw percentage.

Fitzpatrick transferred to Rutgers, sat out one season, then averaged 1.7 points per game as a senior.

Fitzpatrick has since been interviewed on ESPN and said she was more nervous taking the shot in front of her students than any shot she attempted in high school or college -- obviously since hot chocolate was on the line.

"I usually do play basketball with them at recess and I don't really take it lightly," she said on ESPN. "I play you know, as hard as I can. It was a Friday afternoon. And I just picked up a ball and said if I make this shot we'll have hot chocolate Monday as a class. I just launched it and it went in."

In the meantime, Fitzpatrick's feat, which has now been dubbed "The Hot Chocolate Shot," is helping the homeless in the area around Holy Trinity Georgetown.

The school got so many views on the original posting that people began asking if they could make donations. Holy Trinity officials decided to earmark any donations to its Father McKenna Center, which provides services and shelter to the homeless.

Donations can be made to trinity.org/hotchocolateshot.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: The 'Hot Chocolate Shot' at Washington D.C. school has made Rutgers graduate Kathleen Fitzpatrick famous

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Education
Jacksonville, FL
College Basketball
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Jacksonville, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Education
City
Georgetown, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#The Taxslayer Gator Bowl#St Joseph S University#Cbc Sports#Espn#The Jacksonville Giants#The Academy Of Notre Dame
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

537
Followers
633
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy