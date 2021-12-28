The 'Hot Chocolate Shot' at Washington D.C. school has made Rutgers graduate Kathleen Fitzpatrick famous

Ms. Fitz has been identified.

And her college alma mater is playing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, the third-grade teacher who nearly broke the internet last week with a Twitter video of her making a full-court shot at an outdoor basketball court in the middle of dozens of her students, played her last season of college basketball at Rutgers during the 2017-18 season, after three years at St. Joseph's University.

Fitzpatrick also interned in the Rutgers sports information department.

In the video, "Ms. Fitz" promises her entire class at Holy Trinity School Georgetown in Washington D.C. hot chocolate if she makes the shot.

She takes a pass from a youngster wearing a reindeer outfit, dribbles four times and then launches the shot. After the ball went through the hoop, her children mobbed her in excitement.

Holy Trinity posted the video on the school's Facebook site and it was been viewed more than three million times.

Rutgers broke the news of her background on Twitter, in a post that said, "We knew that follow-through looked familiar."

The Rutgers football team is playing Wake Forest at TIAA Bank Field at 11 a.m. (ESPN). And in light of her recent fame, could Ms. Fitz be a part of it the festivities?

Perhaps a halftime shooting contest, with Ms. Fitz facing a member of the Jacksonville Giants?

The pregame coin toss? Of course judging from her usual trajectory, it might take some time for the coin to come down.

And after a glance at her high school and college playing career, it's no surprise that she could hit from long range. Fitzpatrick set the career 3-point shooting record at the Academy of Notre Dame in Drexel Hill, Pa., and finished fourth all-time in scoring in the school's history with 1,329 points

In 2015-16, Fitzpatrick led St. Joseph with 51 3-pointers and led the team with a .833 free-throw percentage. She averaged 8.5 points per game. The year before, she led the team with a .906 free-throw percentage.

Fitzpatrick transferred to Rutgers, sat out one season, then averaged 1.7 points per game as a senior.

Fitzpatrick has since been interviewed on ESPN and said she was more nervous taking the shot in front of her students than any shot she attempted in high school or college -- obviously since hot chocolate was on the line.

"I usually do play basketball with them at recess and I don't really take it lightly," she said on ESPN. "I play you know, as hard as I can. It was a Friday afternoon. And I just picked up a ball and said if I make this shot we'll have hot chocolate Monday as a class. I just launched it and it went in."

In the meantime, Fitzpatrick's feat, which has now been dubbed "The Hot Chocolate Shot," is helping the homeless in the area around Holy Trinity Georgetown.

The school got so many views on the original posting that people began asking if they could make donations. Holy Trinity officials decided to earmark any donations to its Father McKenna Center, which provides services and shelter to the homeless.

Donations can be made to trinity.org/hotchocolateshot.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: The 'Hot Chocolate Shot' at Washington D.C. school has made Rutgers graduate Kathleen Fitzpatrick famous