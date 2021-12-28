Two killed in Friday morning crash near Lake Odessa ID’d

CAMPBELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have released the names of the two people killed in a crash near Lake Odessa Friday morning.

The two people have been identified as Jill Zakett, 68, of Hastings and Thomas Zakett, 34, of Beaverton, according to a tweet on the Michigan State Police West Michigan page.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Hastings and Thompson Roads, west of Lake Odessa.

Michigan State Police said a Pontiac Vibe, driven by Jill Zakett, was heading northbound on Hastings Road when she did not stop at the intersection and was hit by an eastbound GMC pickup truck.

Jill Zakett and Thomas Zakett were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with injuries that state police said are not life-threatening.

