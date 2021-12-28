ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Two killed in Friday morning crash near Lake Odessa ID’d

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPaTy_0dXkhmWq00

CAMPBELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have released the names of the two people killed in a crash near Lake Odessa Friday morning.

The two people have been identified as Jill Zakett, 68, of Hastings and Thomas Zakett, 34, of Beaverton, according to a tweet on the Michigan State Police West Michigan page.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Hastings and Thompson Roads, west of Lake Odessa.

Michigan State Police said a Pontiac Vibe, driven by Jill Zakett, was heading northbound on Hastings Road when she did not stop at the intersection and was hit by an eastbound GMC pickup truck.

MSP: Foggy weather factor in crash that killed 2 near Lake Odessa

Jill Zakett and Thomas Zakett were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with injuries that state police said are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Odessa, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Beaverton, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lake, MI
Beaverton, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Weather#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD TV8

Berrien County crash into pole injures woman, takes out power

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a pole leaving its driver trapped and injured Saturday night. The Niles Fire Department rescued her from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life, says the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. First responders got the call just after 8 p.m. on Saturday for a crash on South […]
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Two hospitalized after Christmas morning crash in Ottawa County

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver and passenger were seriously injured after their car became airborne and struck multiple trees after drifting into a ditch, says the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after midnight on Saturday. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south on 148th Avenue near Kelly Street when it […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy