Number of new COVID-19 cases doubles in Northwest Florida in past week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Florida sees record numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases, counties in Northwest Florida have changed from moderate to high transmission levels as cases have spiked in the past week, according to the CDC.

Two days before Christmas, Florida broke its previous record for new daily cases of COVID-19. Nearly 32,000 cases were reported that day breaking the record by more than 4,000 individual cases. The previous record was August 26th.

Last week’s numbers show a 332 percent surge in the state of Florida. Escambia County saw a 184 percent increase in new cases from the week before.

The most recent numbers from the state health department show fewer deaths related to COVID-19, but a much higher rate of new infections. The weekly positivity rate doubled.

All of our Florida counties are now at high levels for community transmission. In the past seven days, Escambia County reports 537 new cases and a positivity rate over 16 percent. Santa Rosa County reports 249 new cases and an 11 percent positivity rate. Okaloosa County reported 216 new cases and a 10 percent positivity rate.

The CDC reports a slight increase in hospitalizations locally but Escambia County shut down its COVID19 dashboard in November so the number of hospital patients is not available.

