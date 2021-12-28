ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Number of new COVID-19 cases doubles in Northwest Florida in past week

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlbFY_0dXkge9900

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Florida sees record numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases, counties in Northwest Florida have changed from moderate to high transmission levels as cases have spiked in the past week, according to the CDC.

Two days before Christmas, Florida broke its previous record for new daily cases of COVID-19. Nearly 32,000 cases were reported that day breaking the record by more than 4,000 individual cases. The previous record was August 26th.

Last week’s numbers show a 332 percent surge in the state of Florida. Escambia County saw a 184 percent increase in new cases from the week before.

The most recent numbers from the state health department show fewer deaths related to COVID-19, but a much higher rate of new infections. The weekly positivity rate doubled.

All of our Florida counties are now at high levels for community transmission. In the past seven days, Escambia County reports 537 new cases and a positivity rate over 16 percent. Santa Rosa County reports 249 new cases and an 11 percent positivity rate. Okaloosa County reported 216 new cases and a 10 percent positivity rate.

The CDC reports a slight increase in hospitalizations locally but Escambia County shut down its COVID19 dashboard in November so the number of hospital patients is not available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

ECSO seeks help in locating a possible endangered adult

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing and possibly endangered adult. According to police, Sylvia Burrage, 29, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 23 on Myslak Way near Nine Mile Road. Burrage is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She currently has black […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Judge orders Alabama prison system to boost staff by 2025

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge who ruled mental health care in Alabama prisons was “horrendously inadequate” has ordered the state to make multiple changes and gave the state a 2025 deadline to boost the number of correctional officers. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Monday issued a sometimes scathing 600-page opinion that often […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

New Years hours for city offices along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City offices across the Gulf Coast have adjusted hours in order to ring in the New Year. The hours are listed as follows: ALABAMA Mobile Garbage: Dec. 31 open Trash: Dec. 31 open Recycle: Dec. 31 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 1 closed, Jan. 2 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Florida State
Escambia County, FL
Government
Escambia County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Escambia County, FL
Health
Escambia County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

NYE means fireworks, anxiety for veterans with PTSD

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The sound of fireworks bursting will echo through the skies this weekend as the Gulf Coast welcomes in 2022. But for veterans, the sound could take them back to war. “The sounds that fireworks make — the zooms, the pops, the rest — they’re designed to sound like combat,” said Dr. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Border Patrol dealing with migrant spikes in Texas, Southwestern Arizona

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Unauthorized migration is shifting toward southwestern Arizona, where local authorities recently declared a state of emergency. Migrant encounters are up 2,404.9% during the first two months of the 2022 fiscal year in the Yuma Sector of the Border Patrol, according to recently updated U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. […]
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Cdc#Covid#Weather
WKRG News 5

Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1. The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019. Lovvorn says […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRG News 5

Alabama defense manufacturer wins $1.4B Army contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A defense manufacturer in north Alabama has won a $1.4 billion contract to produce an advanced wartime control system for the Army. The Pentagon says Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. in Huntsville was awarded the deal after the military received two bids for the work. The Defense Department says the company will […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy