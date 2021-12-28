ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What to know as Bryant University men's basketball team opens Northeast Conference play

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14b1KC_0dXkgYnf00

Limited opportunities aside, Bryant carried some real momentum into the early stages of its Northeast Conference schedule last season.

The Bulldogs came within a whisker of authoring a road upset at Syracuse. They took down Stony Brook at home and held off Massachusetts in Amherst, making it two straight years topping an Atlantic 10 foe.

It was a strong foundation that eventually led to a first berth in the league title game. Bryant was 40 minutes from the NCAA Tournament when it hosted Mount St. Mary’s in March. The Bulldogs could reach that stage again in three months, but it will be a different journey entirely.

RI sports:Bill Koch picks the top 6 college sports stories in Rhode Island for 2021

Bryant visits Central Connecticut State on Wednesday night at just 4-7. The Bulldogs have dropped four of their last five, including an 86-78 loss at the Seawolves on Dec. 11. Bryant has been idle since that date due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results within its program.

Where does men's basketball in the NEC stand now

The challenges put together by Bulldogs coach Jared Grasso have been brutal. The University of Rhode Island, Clemson, Houston and Cincinnati were all top-100 opponents per KenPom.com, and each game was played away from Chace Center. Bryant dropped all four by an average of 31 points — the 111-44 drubbing against the Cougars skewed that number in ugly fashion.

The Bulldogs have declined in several key areas that made them difficult to handle in 2020-21. Bryant shoots 9.5% worse from 3-point range against Division I opponents and allows them to connect 8.5% more frequently. Free-throw shooting has dipped by 9.3%.

Great start, rough finish:4 takeaways from Bryant's loss to Dartmouth men's basketball

Those are the efficiency areas of the stat sheet. The most effective places to score on a basketball court are from beyond the arc, at the rim and at the line. The Bulldogs were something of a metrical darling last season — that hasn’t been the case to date in 2021-22.

There could be several reasons for this, of course. Chemistry isn’t something you can bottle and distribute to each of your respective teams. One key graduation, one particular transfer, one player unsuccessfully attempting to assume a larger role — all of those things can upset the delicate balance that exists within a rotation.

Whose playing on the court:Before they were D-I college basketball players, these 10 got their start playing in the RIIL

Who are Bryant basketball's key players

Michael Green III departing for Robert Morris was a surprise and left a significant hole at the point guard spot. Two of his potential replacements — Luis Hurtado Jr. and George Washington transfer Tyler Brelsford — turn the ball over on more than 37.8% of their individual possessions. Chris Childs is more sure-handed but best functions as a wing shooter.

Peter Kiss started his expected candidacy for league Player of the Year honors by sitting out. The dynamic guard was benched for two games due to an unspecified violation of team policy and is shooting just 22.9% from 3-point range. He has an expected 18 conference games to find top form — there is no questioning his talent when on the floor and under control.

Bryant attempted to fill some gaps with transfers, and they’ve been hit or miss so far. Adham Eleeda can stretch defenses with his deep shooting, but he hasn’t contributed much yet elsewhere — assists on 5.2% of possessions, steals on 1.5% of possessions and no blocked shots speak to that. Greg Calixte played his best game against Stony Brook with 12 points and 13 rebounds — the Bulldogs will need more of that behind starting center Hall Elisias.

Charles Pride has been Bryant’s best player, hitting for 23 points or more on four different occasions and collecting double-digit rebounds four times. He has the ability to develop into a leader on a championship team, and the Bulldogs might just need that to happen beginning with their matchup against the Blue Devils. There are more questions than answers for now, and Wednesday night brings the next chance to address them.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA.com

Women's college basketball rankings: Louisville climbs and South Carolina owns the throne of Week 7's Power 10

It was a quiet week for teams featured in my Power 10 rankings, considering the holiday break for many DI women's college basketball teams around the NCAA. The majority of the top teams did not play in Week 7, but the few who competed won their battles before the three-day pause. For the first time this season, I only made one major move in my rankings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSYM FOX 47

Bowl Game Previews, Michigan State Dazzles in Detroit, and More!

In the final Press Pass of 2021, Jack Ebling is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to preview Michigan and Michigan State's bowl games and the College Football Playoff. The tride-and-true trio also discuss the Spartans' win over the Oakland Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena and look ahead to the sports landscape in 2022!
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Grasso
CBS Boston

Harvard’s Road Game Against Kansas Canceled Due To COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) — The Harvard men’s basketball program was set to pay a visit to the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. But that game has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program. “The Ivy League continues to keep the safety of its student-athletes, staff and greater campus communities at the forefront of its decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harvard stated in its release announcing the cancelation. “Campus policies across the league require student-athletes to be fully vaccinated.” The game will not be rescheduled this season, and Kansas is currently looking for an opponent to fill the void. Harvard is currently 8-4 on the season, sitting in third place in the Ivy League.
HARVARD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryant University#Clemson University#Northeast Conference#Syracuse#The Ncaa Tournament#Central Connecticut State#Seawolves#Nec#Cougars#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

919
Followers
468
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy