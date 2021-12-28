What to know as Bryant University men's basketball team opens Northeast Conference play

Limited opportunities aside, Bryant carried some real momentum into the early stages of its Northeast Conference schedule last season.

The Bulldogs came within a whisker of authoring a road upset at Syracuse. They took down Stony Brook at home and held off Massachusetts in Amherst, making it two straight years topping an Atlantic 10 foe.

It was a strong foundation that eventually led to a first berth in the league title game. Bryant was 40 minutes from the NCAA Tournament when it hosted Mount St. Mary’s in March. The Bulldogs could reach that stage again in three months, but it will be a different journey entirely.

RI sports:Bill Koch picks the top 6 college sports stories in Rhode Island for 2021

Bryant visits Central Connecticut State on Wednesday night at just 4-7. The Bulldogs have dropped four of their last five, including an 86-78 loss at the Seawolves on Dec. 11. Bryant has been idle since that date due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results within its program.

Where does men's basketball in the NEC stand now

The challenges put together by Bulldogs coach Jared Grasso have been brutal. The University of Rhode Island, Clemson, Houston and Cincinnati were all top-100 opponents per KenPom.com, and each game was played away from Chace Center. Bryant dropped all four by an average of 31 points — the 111-44 drubbing against the Cougars skewed that number in ugly fashion.

The Bulldogs have declined in several key areas that made them difficult to handle in 2020-21. Bryant shoots 9.5% worse from 3-point range against Division I opponents and allows them to connect 8.5% more frequently. Free-throw shooting has dipped by 9.3%.

Great start, rough finish:4 takeaways from Bryant's loss to Dartmouth men's basketball

Those are the efficiency areas of the stat sheet. The most effective places to score on a basketball court are from beyond the arc, at the rim and at the line. The Bulldogs were something of a metrical darling last season — that hasn’t been the case to date in 2021-22.

There could be several reasons for this, of course. Chemistry isn’t something you can bottle and distribute to each of your respective teams. One key graduation, one particular transfer, one player unsuccessfully attempting to assume a larger role — all of those things can upset the delicate balance that exists within a rotation.

Whose playing on the court:Before they were D-I college basketball players, these 10 got their start playing in the RIIL

Who are Bryant basketball's key players

Michael Green III departing for Robert Morris was a surprise and left a significant hole at the point guard spot. Two of his potential replacements — Luis Hurtado Jr. and George Washington transfer Tyler Brelsford — turn the ball over on more than 37.8% of their individual possessions. Chris Childs is more sure-handed but best functions as a wing shooter.

Peter Kiss started his expected candidacy for league Player of the Year honors by sitting out. The dynamic guard was benched for two games due to an unspecified violation of team policy and is shooting just 22.9% from 3-point range. He has an expected 18 conference games to find top form — there is no questioning his talent when on the floor and under control.

Bryant attempted to fill some gaps with transfers, and they’ve been hit or miss so far. Adham Eleeda can stretch defenses with his deep shooting, but he hasn’t contributed much yet elsewhere — assists on 5.2% of possessions, steals on 1.5% of possessions and no blocked shots speak to that. Greg Calixte played his best game against Stony Brook with 12 points and 13 rebounds — the Bulldogs will need more of that behind starting center Hall Elisias.

Charles Pride has been Bryant’s best player, hitting for 23 points or more on four different occasions and collecting double-digit rebounds four times. He has the ability to develop into a leader on a championship team, and the Bulldogs might just need that to happen beginning with their matchup against the Blue Devils. There are more questions than answers for now, and Wednesday night brings the next chance to address them.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25