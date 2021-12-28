Kansas authorities identify second man killed near Longton

Authorities have identified the second victim of a shooting in Elk County last week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Elk County Sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday that Robert Stricker, 57, was shot and killed on Dec. 23 outside a home in Longton.

The second victim was previously identified as Dewayne L. Smith, 55. Both men were from Longton. The KBI said investigators believe the men were killed while attending an outdoor gathering by Lyle Miller, 41, who died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home near the shooting site. Authorities have not said what prompted the shootings.