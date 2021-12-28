ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas authorities identify second man killed near Longton

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M9dN_0dXkgW2D00

Authorities have identified the second victim of a shooting in Elk County last week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Elk County Sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday that Robert Stricker, 57, was shot and killed on Dec. 23 outside a home in Longton.

The second victim was previously identified as Dewayne L. Smith, 55. Both men were from Longton. The KBI said investigators believe the men were killed while attending an outdoor gathering by Lyle Miller, 41, who died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home near the shooting site. Authorities have not said what prompted the shootings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Elk County, KS
Longton, KS
Crime & Safety
Elk County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Longton, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
565
Followers
522
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy