Universities forced to postpone or withdraw from sporting events due to COVID-19

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara University announced Tuesday that it will be postponing its upcoming men’s basketball game due to COVID-19 related issues within the program.

Thursday’s basketball matchup between the Broncos and Pacific has been postponed.

Additionally, Santa Clara’s game against San Diego, originally set for Jan. 1, has also been postponed due to San Diego’s men’s and women’s basketball programs entering a pause in response to COVID.

According to a press release, all three programs will work with the West Coast Conference (WCC) to reschedule both games at a later date.

Santa Clara looks to open conference play on Jan. 6 — when they take on Saint Mary’s at home.

The Broncos joins other notable university’s throughout the country forced to make tough decisions due to cancel or postpone sporting events due to COVID-19.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) announced Tuesday morning that it has canceled their upcoming football matchup against North Carolina State in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl because of COVID protocols.

The Holiday Bowl is now the fifth bowl game to get canceled due to COVID-19 cases — including the Arizona Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, and Military Bowl have also been canceled.

The Gator Bowl and Sun Bowl each had to find new teams to replace the original teams that couldn’t play.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.