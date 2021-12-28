ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Use caution while celebrating NYE: The virus won't end with 2021

By Shannon Heupel
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 18 hours ago
When the ball drops Friday, people across the globe will celebrate the end of a couple of difficult, dark and deadly years.

But even with all the vaccinations we've gained and everything we've learned since COVID-19's onset in 2020, the fact is we're not living in a Cinderella tale. The virus and its various forms won't end at the stroke of midnight.

In fact, officials say the omicron variant is building the potential to infect billions across the world.

With that in mind, people should continue to exercise every caution if they choose to go out to any kind of large public gathering on New Year's Eve. Here are a few reminders of ways to be more safe.

1. Wear a mask: Keep it with you and don't feel weird about wearing it. You can even accessorize it for NYE. At the very least, put it on whenever you see you'll be in close contact with people you don't know.

2. Social distance: According to the CDC, you should still stay at least six feet (about two arm lengths) away from people. That can be difficult in an active celebration where everyone may or may not be vaccinated. People can be asymptomatic and still carry and pass on the virus, so you can't count on being able to judge if others look sick.

3. Go out in a vaccinated group: If you're going to go out anyway, make a plan for it. Find a group of vaccinated family and friends and stick together.

4. Carry hand sanitizer: While many venues still have hand sanitizing stations, or at least access to bathrooms to wash your hands, it doesn't hurt to keep a small bottle of hand sanitizer in your pocket for easy use.

5. Feel sick? Stay home: If you or a loved one in the same household feels sick, or have been around someone recently who has been sick, don't chance it. Watch the ball drop on TV and celebrate at home.

Staying home on NYE is actually the advice virus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci gave to everyone on Monday.

“When you are talking about a New Year's Eve party, where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination – I would recommend strongly, stay away from that this year," Fauci said in an interview with CNN. "There will be other years to do that, but not this year."

As of Monday, there have been no announced cancellations for any scheduled New Year's Eve celebrations in Montgomery, Autauga and Elmore counties.

USA Today contributed to this report.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

