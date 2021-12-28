ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Man shot in downtown Springfield parking garage

By Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
 19 hours ago
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in downtown Springfield that left a man critically injured.

At about 10 p.m., officers were called out for a man who had been shot on the fourth floor of the parking garage west of Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.

According to police, due to the way the parking garage is structured an ambulance was unable to get up to the victim so he was brought down to the ambulance on the street and transported to a hospital, where he was listed in stable but critical condition.

The police department has not released any information about the identity of the victim or if there are any suspects, but witnesses saw a vehicle speed off from the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, (417) 597-7663 or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644

