Blue and Gold Tournament 2021: Takeaways from the Blue Division quarterfinals

The Blue Division semifinals are set after Tuesday saw its first major upset of the 2021 Blue and Gold Tournament.

No. 6 Hartville upset No. 3 Willard and is still alive for its third-straight Blue and Gold title — when it graduated a ton of seniors and only has two on its current roster.

Wednesday is already shaping up to be a great night of basketball at JQH Arena.

Due to our deadline, check News-Leader.com for the takeaways from the Gold Division quarterfinals along with additional coverage from the tournament.

Nixa continues to show why it's the best team in the area

No one in the area has been more overwhelming than Nixa and that continued Tuesday morning in its 85-43 win over Fair Grove.

A day after making a tournament-record 19 triples, Nixa made eight with Colin Ruffin and Jordyn Turner scoring 17 points apiece. Kael Combs also added 13 points and made three of the 3-pointers.

The depth and size for Nixa stand out with Ruffin and Combs both being 6-foot-4 and among the best and most athletic players in the area. Jaret Nelson is a monster inside on the boards and is capable of backing down a defender when he needs to.

In this blowout, Nixa pulled away with overwhelming defensive play as it created turnovers early on and got easy buckets in transition.

Nixa has so many ways to beat you and it has two of the best players in the area, if not the entire state. This team is living up to the hype and more.

Catholic too good for a slow pace

Marshfield knew that if it wanted a shot at upsetting Catholic, it needed to limit Irish possessions and slow down the pace. At times throughout the first half, Marshfield held on to the ball for more than a minute.

But when the Blue Jays didn't make their shots, Catholic made one at the other end. Once the Irish made the Blue Jays play their game, it was too much for Marshfield to overcome.

Catholic will face Nixa in the Blue Division semifinals after a 58-47 win over Marshfield.

The senior-led group was paced by Zach Howell's 24 points and Ty Lyon's 21. The two were the only players to score in the opening quarter and were consistent the entire game.

The rest of the cast showed tough defense throughout. Only Marshfield's Peyton McBride got into a groove with 19 points, but the rest were limited.

Catholic has looked like one of the better teams in the tournament but it will have to go against a Nixa team that looks head-and-shoulders above everyone else at the moment. The Irish are going to need to be on their A-game to have a shot at pulling off the tournament's biggest upset.

Kickapoo looks like a challenger

Any type of downfall Kickapoo was expected to have after the graduation of four starters from a state championship team isn't going to happen. This team is going to compete at a high level and get better throughout the year.

Kickapoo is also a team that is capable of winning the Blue Division. A 73-47 quarterfinal win over Branson showed a little bit of everything the Chiefs are capable of.

Zaide Lowery is the headliner of the new-look Chiefs team as he's a four-star recruit and a Top 100 player in the junior class. He finished with 25 points while knocking down a 3 and throwing down multiple highlight dunks.

Brayden Shorter, also a junior, has broken out as one of the better players in the area as a shooter. He finished the game with three 3-pointers.

The Chiefs are also getting good contributions from Trae Oetting, Harrison Doennig and others on a deeper-than-expected team. With more experience throughout the year, the Chiefs should continue to get better.

Is this a team that could potentially beat Nixa? Lowery is that high-level of a player and a good game from Shorter would be needed. Kickapoo hasn't lost to the Eagles since March 11, 2015, which is 12 matchups ago.

Hartville is still amazing

It's incredible how Hartville and head coach Brett Reed forces you to play his style of basketball. Every. Single. Game.

It's been that way the last two Blue and Gold Tournaments, in which Hartville won, along with its last two state championship runs.

Even after losing a big batch of historic seniors, Hartville continues to be the machine we've seen it to be.

A 47-41 upset win over No. 6 Willard proved that the Eagles will continue to be in the conversation among the best teams in the area. With two seniors on the roster, there will be longevity after this season too.

Hartville limited Willard's possessions and the Tigers didn't have their best shooting game. The Eagles were patient in their offense and attacked when opportunities presented themselves.

When Hartville is able to get some early stops and establish its playing style, it is capable of beating any team it goes up against.

Quarterfinal results

Blue Division winner's

9:30 a.m. — No. 1 Nixa 85, No. 8 Fair Grove 43

11 a.m. — No. 4 Catholic 58, Marshfield 47

12:30 p.m. — No. 2 Kickapoo 73, No. 7 Branson 47

2 p.m. — No. 6 Hartville 47, No. 3 Willard 41

Gold Division winner's (Deadline)

No. 1 Bolivar vs. Central

No. 4 Strafford vs. No. 5 Greenwood

No. 2 Ozark vs. No. 7 Logan-Rogersville

No. 3 Ava vs. No. 6 Republic

Blue Division consolation

Ash Grove 53, Mount Vernon 50

No. 5 Skyline 76, Clever 54

Mountain Grove 70, Houston 25

West Plains 64, Reeds Spring 28

Gold Division consolation (Deadline)

No. 8 Willow Springs vs. Aurora

Spokane vs. Camdenton

Crane vs. Houston

Buffalo vs. Stockton

Wednesday schedule

Blue Division winner's (JQH)

4 p.m. — No. 1 Nixa vs. No. 4 Catholic

5:30 p.m. — No. 2 Kickapoo vs. No. 6 Hartville

Gold Division winner's (JQH)

7 p.m. — TBD

8:30 p.m. — TBD

Blue Division fifth-place (Hammons)

12:30 p.m. — No. 8 Fair Grove vs. Marshfield

2 p.m. — No. 3 Willard vs. No. 7 Branson

Gold Division fifth-place (Hammons)

7 p.m. — TBD

8:30 p.m. — TBD

Blue consolation (Hammons)

9:30 a.m. — No. 5 Skyline vs. Ash Grove

11 a.m. — Mountain Grove vs. West Plains

Gold consolation (Hammons)

4 p.m. — TBD

5:30 p.m. — TBD

