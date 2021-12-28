ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vân Scott Wins USA Songwriting Competition, Registration Open for 2022

Cover picture for the articleScott Oatley (Vân Scott), Jorge Mhondera & Jay Speight win top honors. All top three winning songs are all collaborations. Taking Applications Now – the 27th Annual USA Songwriting Competition. Entries are now...

musicconnection.com

Register for 2022 Believe in Music

Registration for Believe in Music, the online global celebration of music, is open now. Join on January 20–January 23 to celebrate music and kick off the journey to The 2022 NAMM Show. The TEC Awards will also be highlighted during the event, honoring the awards and this year's finalists.
MUSIC
worldarchitecture.org

Call for registrations to Tactical Urbanism Now! 2021 Competition

TerraViva Competitions launches TACTICAL URBANISM NOW! 2021, a new edition of the architecture competition that puts the focus on the transformation of public space all over the world. Prizes up to 7.000 € will be awarded to the winners selected by an international jury panel composed by, among others, Arturo...
VISUAL ART
Siliconera

English Twisted Wonderland Pre-Registration Opens

A year after its original launch in Japan, pre-registration for the English version of Twisted Wonderland is finally open. It will come out in North America on January 20, 2022. There is no news regarding a European server. Pre-registration awards include Magic Keys and Star Fragments. The highest pre-registration bonus,...
VIDEO GAMES
#Songwriting#Jazz#Fl Studio#Radio#Berklee College Of Music#Pop Rock Alt Folk#Fender Audio Technica#Presonus#New Music Weekly#Loggins Promotion#Airplay Access#Nembrini Audio#Sound Theory#Discmakers#School Of Rock#Singer Express#Oeksound#Recording Magazine
udiscovermusic.com

Wanda Young, Of Iconic Motown Group The Marvelettes, Dies At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, better known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of the massive Motown group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. Her passing was confirmed by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. No other details on her passing have been confirmed, this story is still developing. The...
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

10 Totally Cool Classic Rock/Soul Songs

The passing of Maurice White of Earth, Wind & Fire in 2016 got us thinking about how soul music and classic rock went from friendly cousins in the early 1960s to brothers from different mothers as the decade progressed and on into the ’70s. If you were a rock fan in the 1960s, soul music was very likely part of your musical diet, starting with the R&B that was revered by most every British Invasion act. By the mid-1960s there was a convergence of musical and cultural consciousness that led to some undeniably classic soul music that could often be found in the album collection of rockers, and should still be part of every rock fan’s musical lexicon.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Paul McCartney Bass Sale Breaks Record

One of Paul McCartney's bass guitars is now the most expensive bass ever sold. The Yamaha BB-1200 was sold at auction for 496,100 dollars. McCartney used the bass in the studio and on tour with Wings. The previous record was set by a 1969 Fender Mustang belonging to former Rolling...
ROCK MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Looking to Release New Album in 2022

Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy followup may finally be releasing in 2022. The artist took to Instagram Live this week to share brief life updates with her fans, stating that she is juggling her career with being a mother and the other projects she has signed on to. “You know, everything be looking so glamorous when you see my f*cking Instagram and everything, but it’s like… it’s been really… it’s been a lot,” she said. “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf*cking life. Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much shit, y’all.”
MUSIC
SFGate

George Michael Estate, Warner Chappell Music Extend Global Publishing Deal

The estate of George Michael has extended its global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music U.K. The deal covers Michael’s solo work and songs from his time in Wham! The George Michael-Warner Chappell alignments dates back four decades, according to an announcement of the renewal. “We are genuinely delighted...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Gibson Releases Its First Dave Mustaine Signature Guitar

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine released his first Gibson signature guitar called the ‘The Dave Mustaine Gibson Flying V EXP‘. And though, it was made available only by calling the Gibson Garage directly and placing an order, the Flying V model was already sold out. It only had a limited run, but for those who didn’t get to grab one shouldn’t be sad because there will be a larger run next year on February.
GUITAR
musicconnection.com

Enter John Lennon Songwriting Contest

Do you know a songwriter who hasn't entered the The John Lennon Songwriting Contest yet this year? Time is running out! Don't let them miss out on the prizes and recognition that come with being a John Lennon Songwriting Contest winner. The JLSC Executive Panel of Judges is waiting to...
MUSIC
EWG

Vinyl records’ revival threatens environment and health

Demand for vinyl records is soaring, but there’s something funky about this musical comeback – the energy and chemicals involved with producing the iconic circular discs creates pollution, adds to the climate crisis and may harm our health. But it’s not all sour notes, because some vinyl producers...
ENTERTAINMENT
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Name Officially Leaving Company

It isn’t for everyone. There are a lot of roles in WWE and some of them are not the kind that take place in front of the camera. In addition to all of the wrestlers, there are some people, often forme wrestlers themselves, whose job is to help the talent get ready for the show. Now though, one of these ex-wrestlers seems to be on his way out of the company again.
WWE
antiMUSIC

Journey Frontman Shared All-Star Steve Miller Cover 2021 In Review

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda recruited an all-star cast of musicians to join him on a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic "Abracadabra', and released a video for the collaboration, earning a top 21 story from May 2021. Pineda had this to say, "Here's a cover of Steve Miller Band's...
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen Announces North American Tour

Rancid member Lars Frederiksen will head out on a solo tour of North America beginning on March 29th in Scottsdale, AZ. The tour is in support of his debut solo EP, called To Victory, which was released last month. Comedian Joe Sib, DJ Chris Powerhouse and Boss Hooligan Soundsystem will...
ROCK MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Up Close: Kevorkian Mastering, Inc.

A Passion for Mastering: Fred Kevorkian’s background in electronics and passion for music originally led him into the world of audio consulting and studio design. After launching his career in Paris working for the sound company Sonofrance, he moved to New York to become chief recording engineer at Sear Sound, where he collaborated with owner Walter Sear in building and customizing unique vintage gear. He improved his skills by engineering countless jazz and rock sessions. His evolving interest in mastering led Sear to create Studio B, where Kevorkian spent five years mastering albums for indie and major label artists.
MUSIC

