Erica Synths Announces Black K-Phaser Eurorack

musicconnection.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleErica Synths has announced its Black K-Phaser Eurorack module, based on a Classic, Genre Defining FX unit: the Krautrock Phaser. While retaining the original concept of 8 all-pass filters with photoresistors, Erica Synths has redesigned the filters and modulation circuit and...

www.musicconnection.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Electronic Music#Black K Phaser Eurorack#The Krautrock Phaser#The Black K Phaser#German
