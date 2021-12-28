ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes says she fancies a career change after her new album

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes has spent her post-Christmas teasing a collaboration with The Weeknd while also admitting that she fancies a career change away from music. The Canadian singer might be preparing the release of her next album, Book 1, but that hasn’t stopped her from already looking beyond that horizon....

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 2

Rolling Stone

Grimes Wants to Quit Her Day Job

Grimes appears ready to update her LinkedIn and become the latest member of the Great Resignation, tweeting that she’s interested in “changing my main day job” after releasing her next album, Book 1. “Celebrity culture is suffocating af,” the musician wrote. “I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ...
MUSIC
Vulture

Grimes Wants to Change Her Day Job: ‘Music Industry Feels Old and Tired’

Grimes: musician from 2009–2022? The AI singing-competition judge tweeted on Tuesday that she’s considering changing her “day job” after she releases her upcoming album BOOK 1. The Miss Anthropocene singer tweeted, “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” Several people jumped in the replies, full of suggestions on her next career move. She already has advantages over other candidates with her diverse portfolio of work: She designed all of her album covers, sold NFT art, and studied neuroscience at university. But would she follow in the footsteps of us ordinary folk and create a LinkedIn profile or read advice columns? The most popular advice for job hunting is to reach out to your network for any leads, and Grimes knows plenty of people who can help. Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker suggested to Grimes to follow in his footsteps and become a Twitch streamer, with popular streamer Pokimane offering to coach her in all things streaming. Continuing with ideas in the creative space, British commentator Liv Boeree proposed that Grimes start a podcast. She already has all the equipment for it — not to mention, her ex Elon Musk might know a guy she can turn to for advice.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Grimes Commits To Ending Her 'Main Day Job?' Singer Shares Next Plans After Upcoming Album

Grimes has just made herself confess to quitting her "main day job" and what would be her following plans after her new music release. The "Alter Ego" judge recently updated on Twitter that she is not a fan of being under the spotlight. In a tweet she posted Tuesday, December 28, it read, "Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I'm not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1."
MUSIC
Billboard

Grimes Declares She’s Changing Her ‘Main Day Job,’ But ‘Not Quitting Music’

Grimes has made it loud and clear that she’s not a fan of celebrity culture nor the music industry, both of which she belongs to. “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday (Dec. 28). “Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Doja Cat says she’s planning a double album with one side solely hip hop

Doja Cat has big plans for next year already – she says she wants to make a double album, with one side focusing solely on hip hop. The singer and rapper took to Instagram Live on Christmas Eve and discussed her vision for her new album to be a two-parter with each part focusing on a different sound.
HIP HOP
