Eric Schirmer parked at a Rite Aid in Mill Creek and sat there month after month, willing himself to die. He was 68 years old, a French-born electrical-design engineer who had worked for Airbus and Boeing, a man whose good looks belied the alcohol that ravaged him on the inside. After a dispute with his wife, he’d moved out of the apartment they shared in late May and folded his 6-foot frame into his silver Dodge Charger.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO