Darling Ingredients to acquire Valley Proteins in $1.1 billion deal

Payments company Bottomline Technologies Inc. EPAY, +14.74% said Friday it has reached an agreement to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.6 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Bottomline shareholders will receive $57 a share, equal to a premium of 42% over the stock's closing price Oct. 19, the day before the board announced a strategic review. It represents a premium of 41% over the stock's 30-day volume weighted average price as of Oct. 19. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, and to allow the company invest in technology and grow the business. Bottomline shares were halted premarket for the news, but are down 7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO