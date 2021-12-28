ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darling Ingredients to acquire Valley Proteins in $1.1 billion deal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 19 hours ago

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Darling Ingredients Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Valley Proteins Inc in a cash deal valued at about $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

