Mya Serves Ageless Beauty And Curves In Gorgeous Pic

By Shamika Sanders
 19 hours ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

42 where?! Mya personally has the secret ingredients to the magic potion. The Worth It singer took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo that shows off her youthful glow. Rocking big natural curls and a burnt orange catsuit that hugs her curves, the photo quickly made its rounds around the most popular social media blogs. She captioned the photo, “ #miaminights Sittin’ pretty @karmahollywood #Scarface Gina vibes.”

Mya credits her fountain of youth to her vegan lifestyle. In 2019 , the Grammy Award winning artist gave us her tips to flawless skin:

Drinking lots of water as well as lots of natural juices. Trying to get away from the sugars, which will break you out. Trying to stay away from fried foods is my third rule because the oils come out in your skin. Trying to eat as many raw foods as possible to help in skin recovery.

2. I use natural coconut oil instead of makeup remover. I use shea butter for sunblock.

3. I take mango peels and rub them on my skin for moisturization or a mask. I use sour sop or the inside of guava to exfoliate It helps me rejuvenate really quick.

Mya’s also shared the secret to her vegan lifestyle on her website where you can purchase her FREE VEGAN STARTER GUIDE . In other Mya news, you can catch her, Faith Evans and SWV March 13, 2022 at the Femme It Forward concert.

