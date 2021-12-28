Legendary Farmville radio station WFLO to have final broadcast Friday after 75 years

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — WFLO, a legendary radio station in the Town of Farmville since 1947, is leaving the airwaves come the new year.

For nearly 75 years, WFLO has not only brought in listeners from Farmville — but from several counties all over the area.

With the recession in 2008 and changes to the national economy, management at the station said the pandemic was the final blow to force them to sign off.

Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC

Henry Fulcher is a radio personality who loves to play some country, bluegrass and gospel over WFLO’s 95.7 FM and 870 AM. He has been working for the station for over 65 years.

“It hooked me. And I had thought, when I grow up, I am going to get on the radio and play that kind of music that thrills me,” Fulcher said. “And I did.”

And people love WFLO.

“We always say, ‘This is your radio station, WFLO.’ And it is,” General Manager and President of Colonial Broadcasting Incorporated Francis Wood said. “Our listeners are the heart of Central Virginia. You have a 500-foot tower out here and 50,000 watts so it has always been a real powerhouse.”

With economic challenges from advertising with small businesses, Wood said he saw the writing on the wall for many years.

“I saw this coming a few years ago. But I tried a lot of things to stop it,” Wood said.

Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC

The station has its last broadcast this Friday at 6 p.m. Wood said he wants listeners to know how much they have impacted his and his team’s lives.

“I would say thank you, that we are more than grateful that they have allowed us into their homes and into their lives,” he said. “We are part of the fabric of this area. We are part of the family.”

WFLO’s polymath Christine Wood worked at the station for 36 years and was very emotional, like everyone at the station, when talking about the end of the broadcast’s long tenure.

“Thank you for letting us come into your homes and be a part of your family,” she said.

“If it was up to the listeners, we would never leave the air,” Francis Wood said. “We would be on the air forever. But it is not just up to the listeners.”

WFLO drew attention across the commonwealth to the Town of Farmville, and listeners will continue to remember their legacy for many years to come.

Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.