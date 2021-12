HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One Huntsville group just launched a program to help people going through tough times get back on their feet. Huntsville's Community of Hope wants to provide an alternative to panhandling for through their Restoration Works program local homeless people who need income. Their plan is for people to create and sell hand-crafted items to the public through the organization with the proceeds going back to the person who made it. The program, and others offered by Community of Hope, are modeled on a successful program in Austin, TX called Community First.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO