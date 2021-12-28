ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lab in Australia gives hundreds wrong COVID test results

By NADINE EL-BAWAB
6abc
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSydPath, an Australian-based lab, sent hundreds of patients the wrong test results, due to a "data processing error," it said in a statement. The lab announced in a statement Monday that a total of 995 people, who had taken COVID- tests on Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 had received...

6abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Woman ‘Incredibly Disturbed’ to Find ‘Hundreds’ of COVID Test Samples in FedEx Package

A package allegedly containing hundreds of COVID-19 test samples was mistakenly shipped by FedEx from a city in Massachusetts to a woman’s doorstep in Hawaii over the weekend. Meagan Melum, a mother to three small children, told The Boston Globe she was “incredibly disturbed, scared, shocked” to open the box and find “hundreds of biohazard bags.” Melum, 38, said she “screamed” for her husband and ran outside with the package, which contained vials labelled with testers’ full names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers. Calling the delivery service, “we got passed around on the phone from FedEx customer service for over an hour,” she said. FedEx eventually called Melum back on Monday, picking up the package the same day, she said. A Tuesday statement from the company called the entire incident “completely unacceptable.” The samples allegedly originated with LabElite, a company with a processing lab in Chicago, where the package was supposed to have been delivered. “We’ve been fine all throughout this pandemic,” a company official told the Globe. “And then this one time I guess it got misplaced.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gothamist.com

It's Not Just Lines: NYC Labs Report Longer Waits For COVID Test Results Amid Omicron Crush

Private laboratories are struggling to keep up with the surge in demand for COVID-19 testing, with some reporting wait-times as long as five days before tests can be returned. But testing sites run by the city, which rely on an in-house laboratory, were still reporting wait times less than their typical 36 hours, even as New Yorkers flood the facilities ahead of the holidays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Australian#Abc News
NBC New York

AG Warns Brooklyn Lab to Stop Advertising 48-Hour COVID Test Results

A Brooklyn lab with mobile COVID testing sites across New York City received a stern warning from the attorney general's office -- stop advertising quick turnaround times on tests you can't meet. The AG's office sent the warning letter late Monday to LabQ, which boasted on its website of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
hngn.com

Commendable Work by Northshore Clinical Labs Has Helped Hundreds of Thousands Test for COVID-19

Northshore Clinical Labs has become a name to trust in the US since the advancement of COVID-19. The lab, based out of Chicago, has performed exceptionally well with its high-capacity testing facilities across the country. The lab has teams of trained professionals all over the country who have tirelessly tested many thousands of people each day. They have run tests in facilities ranging from nursing homes to schools, and summer camps to corporations. Not only tests, but they have also administered thousands of doses of COVID vaccine all over Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Bangor Daily News

Abbott Labs will crank up production of rapid COVID-19 tests in January

The company that operates a Maine factory making a widely used rapid test for COVID-19 said it would increase production by 40 percent in January amid widespread shortages of the tests before the holidays. Abbott Laboratories makes the BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid home test in its Westbrook and Illinois factories. It...
BUSINESS
kfdi.com

Hundreds of Holiday Flights Cancelled as a result of COVID-19

Airlines canceled hundreds more flights because of staffing shortages tied to COVID-19 as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas. There was no clear indication when normal schedules would resume. More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off. That’s according to the flight-tracking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bkreader.com

BK Lab That Leaves People Waiting for COVID Test Results Gets Warning from AG

Brooklyn-based laboratory LabQ Diagnostics has been issued a warning by Attorney General Letitia James after misleading consumers about wait times for COVID-19 tests. The diagnostics lab, which runs dozens of testing sites across the city, advertises a turnaround for the tests of 48-hours, but a number of people have been left waiting over 96 hours, according to complaints to James’ office.
BROOKLYN, NY
KFOX 14

El Paso COVID-19 test samples examined for omicron in California lab

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is sending its COVID-19 test samples out of town as the omicron variant becomes the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S. Cogent Diagnostic Laboratories in California is receiving samples from El Paso daily. Angela Mora, El Paso Public Health Director,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wevv.com

Hundreds Wait In line for COVID-19 Test

While many enjoyed the day off following the Holiday weekend, others spent the majority of their day waiting for a COVID-19 test. Monday morning, cars lined up for miles at the Deaconess drive-thru clinic on Lynch Road starting at 8:00 a.m, and did not slow down until later in the afternoon.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
NEWS10 ABC

MVP offering at-home COVID testing, bloodwork, other lab tests

MVP Health Care is offering in-home medically necessary COVID-19 PCR testing, bloodwork, and other diagnostic tests to MVP members. MVP is offering the service through Scarlet Health, BioReference’s digital platform, to provide specimen collection conducted by a Scarlet Health professional in a patient’s home or office.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Australian Men Report Unsettling Yowie Sighting

A trio of Australian men claim that they spotted a Yowie while driving home from work and that their encounter with country's equivalent to Bigfoot left them understandably unsettled. The remarkable sighting reportedly occurred earlier this month after Seamus Fitzgerald, Stirling Slocock-Bennett, and a third unnamed coworker had finished at their job on some farmland in the rural community of Jimna in Queensland. As they drove down a desolate road, the tree men noticed something out of the ordinary beneath a streetlight ahead of them and they could not believe their eyes when they finally reached the curious sight and realized that it was a mysterious figure that they described as being slouched over.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dmagazine.com

‘Get Tested.’ Local Testing Lab Exec Loses Father to COVID-19

For My Labs Direct founder Justin Simons, the confirmation that his father had COVID-19 came too late. The tragic irony that he leads a company that tests for COVID-19 while his parents resisted getting tested after experiencing symptoms is not lost on him. Even before his father fell ill, the...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy